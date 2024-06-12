The decentralized finance (DeFi) space is buzzing with excitement as ONI DEX, the most innovative multi-chain decentralized exchange, announces the highly anticipated presale of its native token, ONI, and the groundbreaking Spheres offering. With its unparalleled features and multi-chain support, ONI DEX is set to become the biggest and most comprehensive DEX in the DeFi landscape, and savvy investors are rushing to secure their spot in this revolutionary platform.

Multi-chain support: Unleashing the power of interoperability

ONI DEX is redefining the DeFi space by offering extensive multi-chain support from the get-go. The platform will initially launch on three major blockchains – GALA Chain, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Ethereum – with ambitious plans to expand to over ten additional blockchains post-launch, including Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche. This multi-chain approach ensures that users can seamlessly interact with a wide array of tokens and leverage the unique advantages of each blockchain.

By embracing multi-chain support, ONI DEX is breaking down barriers and providing users with unmatched flexibility and convenience. Whether you’re a seasoned DeFi pro or a newcomer to the space, ONI DEX’s multi-chain capabilities will empower you to navigate the DeFi ecosystem with ease and efficiency.

First DEX on GALA Chain: Pioneering DeFi on a new frontier

ONI DEX is making history by becoming the first decentralized exchange to launch on the highly anticipated GALA Chain. This groundbreaking integration will provide the GALA community with a dedicated platform to trade, stake, and engage with their digital assets, filling a crucial gap in the ecosystem.

As the pioneer DEX on GALA Chain, ONI DEX is not only catering to the needs of the GALA community but also establishing itself as a trailblazer in the DeFi space. By being the first to unlock the potential of GALA Chain, ONI DEX is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation and setting the stage for a new era of DeFi growth and adoption.

Launchpads: Empowering projects and fueling innovation

ONI DEX is committed to fostering the growth of the DeFi ecosystem, and its launchpads are a testament to this dedication. The platform will feature multiple launchpads that enable projects to raise funds and gain exposure to a vast network of investors, creators, and enthusiasts.

These launchpads will serve as powerful tools for emerging projects, providing them with the necessary resources and support to bring their ideas to life. By facilitating fundraising efforts and connecting projects with potential backers, ONI DEX is fueling innovation and driving the development of groundbreaking DeFi solutions.

ONI token presale: Your opportunity to join the revolution

The ONI token presale is an unmissable opportunity to become a part of the ONI DEX revolution. The presale is structured in three stages, each offering ONI tokens at increasingly attractive prices:

SEED Stage: 0.00003 BNB per token MAIN Stage: 0.00005 BNB per token LAST CHANCE Stage: 0.00007 BNB per token

With the listing price set at 0.0001 BNB, early investors have the potential to realize substantial gains as the platform grows and expands. ONI tokens serve as the backbone of the ONI DEX ecosystem, providing holders with a range of benefits, including reduced trading fees, governance rights, and access to exclusive features and offerings.

Spheres presale: Unlock additional income and shape the future of DeFi

Alongside the ONI token presale, ONI DEX is introducing Spheres – an innovative offering that allows users to earn passive income from the platform’s revenue streams. The Spheres presale offers a limited supply of 30,000 Sphere Access Keys, with prices starting at 1 BNB and increasing by 0.1 BNB per 250 keys sold. The final Sphere Access Key will be priced at 11.8 BNB, representing a significant opportunity for early adopters.

By acquiring Sphere Access Keys, investors can unlock the ability to activate a Sphere and start earning rewards from all the blockchains supported by ONI DEX. The Spheres offering represents a new paradigm in DeFi, providing users with a unique opportunity to benefit from the success of the entire ONI DEX ecosystem.

Web3 Gaming: Integrating Entertainment with Finance

ONI DEX is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what a decentralized exchange can offer. The platform will feature a Gaming category, showcasing exclusive games developed in collaboration with renowned game studios such as KEVURU, known for their contributions to Fortnite and other major e-gaming titles. These games will seamlessly integrate NFT utility and offer in-game rewards as ONI tokens. Furthermore, 20% of the earnings generated by each game will be channeled into the Spheres pool, providing Sphere owners with an additional revenue stream.

Join the ONI DEX movement today

With its multi-chain support, first-mover advantage on GALA Chain, powerful launchpads, and lucrative ONI token and Spheres presales, ONI DEX is set to revolutionize the DeFi landscape. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this transformative movement.

Visit the ONI DEX website today to learn more about the platform, participate in the ONI token and Spheres presales, and join the community of visionaries, innovators, and enthusiasts who are shaping the future of decentralized finance. Act now and secure your spot in the DeFi revolution!

Stay up to date about ONI DEX by visiting the links below:

Website: https://oni.exchange/

Twitter: https://x.com/oniexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/oni_exchange

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@oni.exchange

Gitbook: https://oni.gitbook.io/oni.exchange