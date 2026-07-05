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The stablecoin market has a new heavyweight challenger, and it is not arriving as a single issuer trying to outmuscle Tether or Circle alone. Open Standard has introduced Open USD, a dollar-backed stablecoin effort backed by more than 140 businesses across payments, fintech, crypto, and broader financial infrastructure.

That makes the story bigger than another ticker. It turns stablecoin competition into a distribution fight.

For more details, visit the official Joinopenstandard platform.

TL;DR

Open Standard says Open USD is designed for the internet economy, with more than 140 businesses signed up around the project. The model is built around low-cost, high-throughput, broadly accessible stablecoin usage, with economics intended to align with the businesses growing it.

That is a direct challenge to the current stablecoin order. Tether and Circle dominate today because USDT and USDC have liquidity, trust, integrations, and network effects. Open USD is trying to enter the market with partner distribution built in from day one.

Why This Is Different From Another Stablecoin Launch

Most new stablecoins face the same problem: no one needs them yet. Liquidity is thin, integrations are limited, and users already have familiar options.

Open USD is trying to attack that problem through partnership density. If a large group of businesses integrates the token into payments, trading, fintech apps, and crypto infrastructure, the stablecoin has a clearer path to usage than a token that simply launches and waits for adoption.

The economics are also part of the pitch. Stablecoin issuers usually make money from the yield on reserves backing their tokens. Open Standard’s model is designed to align more of that value with participating businesses, after operating costs.

That matters because reserve economics are one of the most valuable parts of the stablecoin business.

Circle And Tether Still Have The Moat

None of this means Open USD can quickly displace USDT or USDC. Stablecoin moats are difficult to break. Traders care about liquidity. Institutions care about compliance, redemption, custody, and operational reliability. Developers care about integrations and user familiarity.

Tether and Circle have years of advantage across those areas.

But Open USD does not need to replace them overnight to matter. If it captures meaningful payment flows, exchange integrations, or business-to-business settlement demand, it could pressure stablecoin economics across the sector.

For crypto investors, the bigger point is that stablecoins are becoming infrastructure, not just trading tools. The next fight may be less about which token has the most exchange volume and more about which standard businesses want embedded into their payment stack.

Open USD has not proven that yet. But with more than 140 partners aligned around the launch, it has made the stablecoin race much more interesting.

This report is based on information from Open Standard.

The launch also lands at a moment when stablecoins are being pulled closer to mainstream payments. Businesses want cheaper settlement, programmable rails, and global reach, but they also want reliability. Open USD’s challenge will be turning partner alignment into actual day-to-day transaction volume.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.