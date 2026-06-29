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TL;DR

Polygon reportedly processed roughly $80 billion in stablecoin transfer volume in May.

in stablecoin transfer volume in May. The network claimed it overtook both Solana and BNB Chain in stablecoin settlement volume.

Stablecoin activity matters because it is one of the clearest signs of real blockchain usage.

Polygon Pushes Its Stablecoin Settlement Case

Polygon reportedly processed roughly $80 billion in stablecoin transfer volume in May, claiming it moved ahead of both Solana and BNB Chain in stablecoin settlement activity.

That is a meaningful claim because stablecoins are one of crypto’s most practical use cases. Prices can be noisy, token narratives can change quickly, and speculative cycles come and go. But stablecoin transfers show how much value is actually moving across a network.

For Polygon, the message is clear: the chain wants to be seen not just as an older scaling ecosystem, but as a serious settlement layer for stablecoin activity. In a market where users care about fees, speed, wallet support, and exchange integration, stablecoin volume is a useful way to measure relevance.

Why Stablecoin Volume Matters

Stablecoins sit at the center of the on-chain economy. They are used for trading, payments, remittances, DeFi collateral, treasury movement, and simple dollar-denominated transfers.

That makes stablecoin volume different from many other blockchain metrics. A spike in NFT activity or meme coin trading can be exciting, but it may fade quickly. Stablecoin settlement tends to be more connected to recurring utility. If users and businesses are consistently moving stablecoins on a chain, that network has a stronger claim to real adoption.

Polygon’s reported $80 billion figure also puts it into a competitive conversation with Solana and BNB Chain. Those networks have their own strengths, especially around retail activity, low-cost transactions, and exchange ecosystems. Passing them in stablecoin volume, even for a period, gives Polygon a useful talking point.

The Caveat: Volume Needs Context

The number is impressive, but readers should still ask what kind of volume is driving it.

Stablecoin transfer volume can include exchange flows, institutional movements, DeFi activity, bot-driven transactions, and internal treasury operations. Not all volume represents the same quality of adoption. A smaller amount of recurring user payments may be more valuable than a huge one-off movement between large wallets.

That does not weaken the story; it just makes the interpretation more precise. Polygon’s stablecoin activity is worth watching, but the next question is whether it continues and whether it translates into broader ecosystem growth.

For POL and the Polygon ecosystem, the takeaway is constructive. Stablecoins are one of the few crypto use cases that have already found product-market fit. If Polygon is gaining share in that lane, it gives the network a stronger utility narrative at a time when many altcoins are struggling to justify attention.

The market may still trade Polygon like an altcoin, but the underlying story is increasingly about settlement.

For readers, the useful approach is to treat this as a signal to monitor rather than a standalone trading call, because confirmation still has to come from follow-through in price, flows, and broader market behavior.

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This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by News. at News