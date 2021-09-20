Rarestone Capital, an active venture capital fund and accelerator, has announced a direct strategic investment in Rainicorn, a multifaceted platform that has established itself as a hub for innovation in the crossover between NFTs and DeFi, with a focus on gamification.

The investment, which includes the direct purchase of Rainicorn’s native token (RAINI), is rooted in a common goal to grow and develop Rainicorn’s play-to-earn ecosystem through a community-centric approach. Part of the deal includes hands-on marketing support, including community, socials, and viral marketing under Rarestone Labs, the fund’s incubation arm.

The Rainicorn ecosystem, dubbed the Rainiverse, includes the popular play-to-earn trading card game The Lords of Light, which is currently undergoing its first public card pack drop off the back of strong community presales. The competitive trading card game allows players to collect playable NFT cards, which can be used to build decks that will be capable of decimating their opponents in turn-based combat. The game also enables leveling up of cards and includes elements of DeFi, including the ability to stake high-level cards for passive income. These in-game features allow players to earn Photon, the primary game currency, through a variety of strategic and competitive actions, creating earning potential.

Rarestone Capital Co-Founder Charles Read explains, “We are extremely excited to form a long-term partnership with Rainicorn. Currently, the top dozen play-to-earn games are processing nearly $1 billion in transactions, despite the market still being in its nascent stages. Given the demand for Raini’s early drops and their team’s vision and execution ability, this partnership is extremely exciting for us.”

Rainicorn Co-Founder @Mindspheres says, “We see this partnership with Rarestone Capital as the game-changer that will take Raini to the next level. The level of support and the connections that Rarestone brings to the table is highly complementary to the Raini project, and our vision.”

Rainicorn’s ecosystem also includes a cross-chain NFT platform, launchpad, and a marketplace where players can purchase and exchange NFTs. With a team spanning the globe, including Australian co-founders, Raini’s vision is to create a vast and diversified interconnected ecosystem, with an extensive roadmap of innovative features and revolutionary concepts to help drive the space forward.