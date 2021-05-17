Raze Network, the first Polkadot-based cross-chain privacy protocol, announced its public distribution sale on Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool to make Raze tokens accessible in a fair, linear and decentralized manner. It is a native privacy protection layer providing end-to-end anonymity to the DeFi and Web 3.0 stack.

After successful fundraise and Triple IDO on various DEX platforms , Raze Network is providing immense value to drive DeFi adoption by introducing incentivization and reward mechanisms to lure users to contribute to its vision of redefining privacy. Raze Network envisions a future liberated from the clutches of centralized authority to revolutionize the privacy aspect across multiple blockchains.

Users can now earn passive income by farming and staking $RAZE

This year 2021 began with DeFi explosiveness changing the way people interact with money. Decentralized Finance has made it easier for users to earn a stable passive source of income by participating in the network activities. It has provided users with lucrative sources of revenue generating opportunities for both the investors and DeFi platforms.

Where traditional financial markets constituting banks have generated zero interests or negative interest rates for investors, DeFi has opened different avenues for users to passively participate by locking in capital into various protocols. It has simplified DeFi by making financial services possible without the worry of counterparty risks. By leveraging blockchain technology and robust security infrastructure, DeFi protocols have driven users potentially to crypto acceptance and massive adoption. The two major methods that DeFi protocols usually employ involve Staking and Liquidity Mining Program.

Where Staking is an incentivization mechanism for validating transactions on the Proof-of-Stake blockchains, Liquidity mining involves liquidity providers to lock a certain amount of assets in the smart contracts to earn passive rewards along with participating in governance decisions.

Raze Network officially launched its liquidity mining program on 10th May wherein users get an opportunity to earn LP tokens by locking funds into the smart contract holding funds. An aggregate of 1,00,000 $RAZE tokens will be distributed over a time period of one month. It is approximately 60% APR, however the distribution will be proportionate to the liquidity provided by users.

Raze Network also synergized with Mantra DAO to enable staking pools to allow users to extract maximum returns from their crypto holdings. Mantra DAO is a community-centric DeFi platform simplifying staking, lending and governance for users through its intuitive interface and smart attributes. Leveraging the Polkadot ecosystem, Mantra DAO adopts a decentralized approach to allow users grow their wealth contributing to a better tomorrow.

Users who choose to stake $RAZE can access the Mantra DAO interface. The APR and rewards will be calculated on the amount of tokens staked automatically. Bringing reward mechanisms is one of the crucial factors to drive increased utility of the project. As we transition towards a decentralized future, staking mechanisms and liquidity programs have the potential to attract mainstream users paving way for wider adoption of cryptocurrencies across diverse ecosystems.