Real Research is a globally renowned platform that offers new opportunities within its field. Operated by TNC IT Group, the company adopted blockchain technology to explore greater possibilities. Real Research provides its user base with the chance to curate essential data by using authentic and reliable survey services worldwide.

The platform allows sponsors (users) to create and speedily deploy unique surveys which can reach a wide and specifically targeted audience. Since its launch, the number of users on the platform is expanding every day. Presently, Real Research hosts over 2.5 million users from 187 countries.

By harnessing the power of the blockchain, it guarantees a safe and secure platform that is reliable and invulnerable to any kind of hacks or cyber manipulation. It keeps user data well-guarded so no personal data is ever leaked.

Over the years, the threshold for ordinary citizens using survey services has greatly increased. Initially, the ability to conduct surveys was a service that was available to a limited group such as the media, large corporations, governments, and politicians. This was because only they could afford the service.

Real Research has successfully lowered this threshold. Here, anyone can be a sponsor (user) and a panel (respondent). From casual surveys to professional research studies, anyone can find the answers they seek. Surveys created are unique, fast, untampered, easy to create, and come with filtered reach.

Earlier, one of the biggest issues faced was the cost of hiring a third party to conduct surveys. Next, there was the problem of finding the right demographic. Then came convincing them to take a survey by giving up their valuable time. This sometimes led to obtaining false answers.

Real Research was specifically created to overcome these issues. On Real Research, one can conduct surveys without any third-party intervention. One can simply log in to the platform and create surveys to publish. The platform provides filters that segment the audience and improves target reach.

This segmentation is guaranteed by the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) authentication process. Users on the platform must complete all 9 KYC levels. This in turn qualifies them to answer surveys. Sponsors can use this information to target their audience.

More so, the absence of a third party means that users save on extra expenses. Not the mention, Real Research offers TNC Coins as rewards for answering surveys which actively encourages honest answers.

Finally, the greatest perk of all, sponsors can view live real-time results to their surveys on the Sponsor Portal. This allows users to simultaneously monitor updates. Moreover, the results can only be viewed by the sponsors alone. Furthermore, the platform is infamous for its speedy survey completion. For instance, surveys set for 3000 participants reach completion in a matter of minutes, while surveys set for 200,000 participants reach completion within 24 hrs.

Ultimately, Real Research brings its users a fast, reliable, and cost-efficient service with a vast and diverse user base. With its increasing global growth and blockchain technology, users enjoy a secure and safe platform that rapidly curates pure data into live updated results.

