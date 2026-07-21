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Render Completes 98% Of Solana Migration As RENDER Replaces RNDR

Render Foundation says 98.4% of token supply has now migrated from Ethereum-based RNDR to native RENDER on Solana, bringing one of the network’s most important infrastructure transitions close to completion.

The migration shifts render task settlement onto Solana’s high-throughput rails. For a project focused on decentralized GPU rendering, that matters because speed, transaction cost, and network efficiency can affect how smoothly compute-related jobs are coordinated and paid for.

Render has long sat at the intersection of crypto, AI, GPU infrastructure, and decentralized compute. Moving almost all token supply to Solana gives the project a cleaner base for future network activity.

The remaining unmigrated supply is described as largely inactive cold storage, meaning the active market has mostly completed the transition.

TL;DR

Render Foundation says 98.4% of supply has migrated from RNDR to Solana-native RENDER.

The migration moves render task settlement onto Solana rails.

The transition is close to complete, but some inactive supply remains unmigrated.

Why Render Moved To Solana

Render’s migration to Solana was about performance.

A decentralized rendering network needs to coordinate jobs, payments, and participants efficiently. If transaction costs are high or settlement is slow, the user experience suffers. Solana’s low fees and fast confirmations make it attractive for networks that expect frequent interactions.

For Render, that matters because the project is not just a token. It is infrastructure for distributed GPU rendering.

As AI and graphics workloads grow, demand for compute infrastructure has become one of the most important themes in tech and crypto. Render’s pitch is that unused GPU capacity can be coordinated through a decentralized network.

That model needs a blockchain layer that can handle activity without creating too much friction.

Solana gives Render a faster settlement environment than Ethereum mainnet.

RNDR To RENDER Is More Than A Ticker Change

Token migrations can sound cosmetic, but they are often operationally important.

Moving from RNDR to native RENDER changes where the token lives, how it settles, and how users interact with the network. Exchanges, wallets, custodians, holders, and applications all need to support the transition.

A 98.4% migration rate suggests the process is nearly complete.

That reduces fragmentation between old and new token versions. It also gives the ecosystem more confidence that future integrations can focus on Solana-native RENDER rather than supporting a split supply across different formats.

The remaining inactive supply still matters, but it is less disruptive if most active holders and infrastructure have already migrated.

Why Solana Benefits Too

Render’s migration is also a win for Solana.

The network has worked to attract serious infrastructure projects, not just meme-token trading. Render gives Solana exposure to decentralized compute, GPU markets, AI workloads, and creator infrastructure.

That helps broaden Solana’s narrative.

A chain becomes more credible when it supports multiple types of activity: DeFi, payments, stablecoins, gaming, NFTs, AI infrastructure, and real applications. Render fits into the AI and compute side of that story.

For Solana, the question is whether projects like Render generate sustained transaction activity and user demand.

If they do, Solana’s role expands beyond trading and retail speculation. It becomes a settlement layer for more diverse applications.

Decentralized Compute Still Has To Prove Itself

The migration milestone is positive, but Render still has larger challenges.

Decentralized compute is a competitive market. Centralized cloud providers are powerful. Specialized GPU marketplaces are growing. AI infrastructure demand is huge, but users still care about reliability, pricing, performance, and ease of use.

Render needs to prove that its decentralized model can compete in that environment.

A smoother Solana-based settlement layer helps, but it does not solve every business question. The network still needs demand from creators, developers, AI users, and enterprise workloads.

Token migration is infrastructure. Adoption is the real test.

Still, completing nearly all of the migration removes a major transition risk. It gives Render a cleaner technical base and reduces uncertainty for holders and ecosystem partners.

For RENDER, the next phase is about proving that the Solana move improves the network’s utility.

If it does, the migration may be remembered as a meaningful step in connecting crypto rails with real compute demand.

This article is based on Render Foundation materials.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in official primary source disclosures at primary source documentation.