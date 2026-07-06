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Ripple is preparing beta tests for RLUSD, its dollar-backed stablecoin planned for both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, bringing its enterprise payments strategy back into the stablecoin spotlight.

For more details, visit the official Ripple platform.

TL;DR

Ripple is preparing RLUSD beta testing on XRP Ledger and Ethereum.

The stablecoin is designed to complement Ripple’s existing settlement products.

The launch could give XRPL a more direct role in regulated dollar liquidity.

Ripple has spent years arguing that XRP can serve institutional settlement. RLUSD adds a different piece to that puzzle: a dollar stablecoin that can move through the same enterprise-facing rails while also existing on Ethereum.

Why Ripple Wants A Stablecoin

Stablecoins have become the clearest product-market fit in crypto. They are used for payments, trading collateral, remittances, DeFi liquidity, and dollar access. For Ripple, launching RLUSD gives its customers a familiar unit of account while keeping them inside Ripple’s broader network.

The key point is that RLUSD is not necessarily a replacement for XRP. Ripple has positioned the stablecoin as complementary. XRP can still be used as a bridge asset, while RLUSD gives institutions a dollar-denominated instrument for settlement and liquidity management.

XRPL Gets A New Test

For the XRP Ledger, RLUSD could be an important utility test. A credible stablecoin can support trading pairs, payments, and DeFi-style activity. But adoption will depend on exchange support, issuer trust, regulatory comfort, and whether institutions actually want Ripple-issued dollar liquidity.

The beta stage is therefore worth watching, not overhyping. Ripple is entering a crowded stablecoin market, but it has distribution, enterprise relationships, and a chain that needs more high-quality dollar activity.

This article is based on information from Ripple.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Ripple. at Ripple