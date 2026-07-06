Ripple is preparing beta tests for RLUSD, its dollar-backed stablecoin planned for both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, bringing its enterprise payments strategy back into the stablecoin spotlight.
For more details, visit the official Ripple platform.
TL;DR
- Ripple is preparing RLUSD beta testing on XRP Ledger and Ethereum.
- The stablecoin is designed to complement Ripple’s existing settlement products.
- The launch could give XRPL a more direct role in regulated dollar liquidity.
Ripple has spent years arguing that XRP can serve institutional settlement. RLUSD adds a different piece to that puzzle: a dollar stablecoin that can move through the same enterprise-facing rails while also existing on Ethereum.
Why Ripple Wants A Stablecoin
Stablecoins have become the clearest product-market fit in crypto. They are used for payments, trading collateral, remittances, DeFi liquidity, and dollar access. For Ripple, launching RLUSD gives its customers a familiar unit of account while keeping them inside Ripple’s broader network.
The key point is that RLUSD is not necessarily a replacement for XRP. Ripple has positioned the stablecoin as complementary. XRP can still be used as a bridge asset, while RLUSD gives institutions a dollar-denominated instrument for settlement and liquidity management.
XRPL Gets A New Test
For the XRP Ledger, RLUSD could be an important utility test. A credible stablecoin can support trading pairs, payments, and DeFi-style activity. But adoption will depend on exchange support, issuer trust, regulatory comfort, and whether institutions actually want Ripple-issued dollar liquidity.
The beta stage is therefore worth watching, not overhyping. Ripple is entering a crowded stablecoin market, but it has distribution, enterprise relationships, and a chain that needs more high-quality dollar activity.
This article is based on information from Ripple.
This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.