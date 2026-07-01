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Ripple USD, the RLUSD stablecoin, is becoming a bigger part of the XRP Ledger activity story. According to research attributed to Evernorth, RLUSD has now generated more than $2.5 billion in total XRP Ledger settlement volume, while RLUSD/XRP trading volume has approached $900 million.

TL;DR

RLUSD activity has reportedly generated over $2.5 billion in XRPL settlement volume.

RLUSD/XRP trading volume has approached $900 million.

The figures come from Evernorth research, not a Ripple-only corporate announcement.

RLUSD is a fiat-backed stablecoin, while XRP remains the native XRPL asset.

The distinction between RLUSD and XRP is important. RLUSD is designed as a stable settlement asset. XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger. The two can work alongside each other, but they are not the same thing, and their roles in the ecosystem are different.

Stablecoin activity gives XRPL a clearer utility story

For years, XRP Ledger supporters have argued that the network is built for fast, low-cost settlement. Stablecoins make that argument easier for the broader market to understand because they give users a familiar unit of account while still relying on blockchain rails.

If RLUSD volume is climbing, it suggests that the ledger is not only being discussed as a payments network but also being used for stablecoin settlement and liquidity. That matters because stablecoins are now one of the most active sectors in crypto, often driving more daily practical use than purely speculative tokens.

Why Evernorth’s role matters

The validated handoff attributes the $2.5 billion settlement figure to Evernorth, described as an independent XRP treasury and research firm. That source framing should stay clear. The article should not present the numbers as simply Ripple promoting its own product, even though the subject is Ripple USD and the XRP Ledger.

Source clarity matters in crypto coverage because ecosystem participants often have aligned incentives. In this case, the better framing is that Evernorth’s data points to growing RLUSD activity on XRPL, while readers should understand where the figures came from.

A liquidity test for the XRP Ledger

The real question is whether RLUSD can keep deepening liquidity beyond early adoption and ecosystem enthusiasm. A stablecoin can launch with strong attention, but sustained usage depends on market makers, exchanges, wallets, enterprise partners, and users who actually need to settle value on-chain.

The reported $900 million in RLUSD/XRP trading volume is meaningful because it points to interaction between the stablecoin and the native asset. If that pairing continues to grow, XRPL may have a stronger case as a venue for enterprise-style settlement and crypto-native trading.

For XRP holders, the story is constructive but not automatic price magic. More RLUSD activity can support the network’s utility narrative, but XRP still trades in a broader market shaped by liquidity, risk appetite, and technical levels. The strongest takeaway is that XRPL stablecoin usage is becoming harder to ignore.

For readers, the XRP angle is strongest when it is kept precise. Network activity, stablecoin settlement, and technical comparisons can all support the ledger’s utility story, but they should not be stretched into claims that the source material does not directly support.

This report is based on information from Ripple.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.