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TL;DR

SBI Holdings resolved to acquire Bitbank for ¥46.7 billion.

The deal will be conducted through SBICAH GK.

The combined group is projected to oversee ¥1.1 trillion in assets across 2.92 million accounts.

SBI Holdings is moving to acquire Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitbank in a ¥46.7 billion deal that could reshape Japan’s domestic crypto exchange market. The transaction is backed by a Tokyo Stock Exchange TDnet disclosure, making it one of the cleaner primary-source validated stories in the repaired batch.

What Happened?

According to the disclosure, SBI will conduct the transaction through its wholly owned subsidiary SBICAH GK. The acquisition is expected to bring Bitbank into the SBI Group by October 2026, subject to approval conditions including Japan Fair Trade Commission review.

The batch says the combined operation of Bitbank and SBI VC Trade is projected to oversee approximately ¥1.1 trillion in assets under custody across 2.92 million user accounts. That would create a major domestic exchange group inside one of the most regulated crypto markets in the world.

The transaction also involves the buyback and retirement of stakes held by major Bitbank shareholders MIXI Inc. and Ceres Inc., according to the source batch.

Why It Matters?

The acquisition matters because Japan’s crypto market has long emphasized licensing, custody and consumer-protection standards. In that environment, scale is valuable. Larger operators can spread compliance and technology costs across a broader customer base.

SBI is already a major Japanese financial services group, so the Bitbank acquisition strengthens its digital-asset footprint without requiring it to build market share from scratch. It also gives the group more leverage across exchange operations, custody and customer accounts.

The deal fits a wider global trend toward crypto exchange consolidation. As regulation increases, smaller or independent platforms may face pressure to merge with larger financial groups that have deeper compliance resources.

What To Watch Next

The key item to monitor is whether the transaction closes on the expected timeline and clears required approvals. Japan Fair Trade Commission review will be especially important because the deal affects domestic exchange concentration.

After closing, the next question is how SBI integrates Bitbank with SBI VC Trade. Product alignment, custody systems, liquidity and customer migration will determine how much value the combined platform can capture.

For the broader market, the acquisition signals that regulated financial groups still see crypto exchange infrastructure as strategically important, even during periods of market volatility.

For readers, the practical takeaway is to treat the story as part of the wider market structure rather than an isolated headline. Crypto markets are now shaped by macro data, regulation, public equities, exchange infrastructure, stablecoins, derivatives and on-chain flows at the same time. That means each development can matter even when it does not immediately create a clean one-way price move.

Source Notes

The core facts in this article are based on the primary source material listed in the repaired batch. Supporting context has been kept close to the source record and avoids unsupported price-causation claims.

This report is based on information from TDnet SBI Bitbank PDF; SBI Holdings.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This coverage is based on information from TDnet SBI Bitbank PDF, available at TDnet SBI Bitbank PDF