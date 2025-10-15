Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, Ethereum staking continues to expand, with retail and institutional investors increasingly adopting this key initiative in order to generate additional revenue. ETH staking is still proving its importance and relevance in the crypto and financial sector, as evidenced by SharpLink Gaming’s massive staking rewards.

SharpLink’s Ethereum Holdings Bolstered By Staking Rewards

With its entry into the Ethereum staking ecosystem, SharpLink Gaming, a leading public online performance marketing company, has become a leader in ETH adoption. SharpLink Gaming’s foray into ETH staking underscores the rise in confidence among institutional investors in the network’s long-term fundamentals.

In a post on X, SharpLink Gaming disclosed that the company’s Ethereum holdings or treasury reserve have grown exponentially. Interestingly, this growth is propelled by a surge in its ETH staking rewards that continue to compound its crypto treasury strength.

The company’s increasing ETH reserves show a strategic plan to increase its exposure to the larger decentralized ecosystem while taking advantage of Ethereum’s proof-of-stake reward potential. In addition, the move reflects how the altcoin is now being viewed beyond its status as a digital asset, but rather as a productive and yield-generating treasury asset in the financial landscape.

According to the report from SharpLink Gaming, its crypto holdings now boast 840,124 ETH, valued at approximately $3.45 billion at current price levels, after several notable staking rewards. Its staking rewards of about 488 ETH from last week pushed its overall holdings to the aforementioned number of Ethereum.

The company’s ETH holdings have been steadily increasing since launching its treasury strategy. With 488 Ethereum generated from staking rewards last week, SharpLink Gaming’s total cumulative rewards from staking activity are currently at 5,211 ETH, worth around $20 million. Despite recent market fluctuations, the firm’s vision that ETH will spur the next wave of finance still remains unchanged.

ETH Staking Explodes To Unprecedented Territory

Given the rise in retail and institutional staking, there has been a sharp increase in Ethereum staking. Leon Waidmann, the head of research at Onchain Foundation, reported that ETH staking is at its all-time high (ATH) levels, which signals a robust conviction from investors across the leading blockchain.

As more ETH continues to be locked up in staking contracts, the supply of liquid tokens in circulation is shrinking. While Ethereum staking has increased sharply, the total supply of ETH on crypto exchanges continues to hit record levels.

Data shared by Waidmann shows that nearly 30% of all ETH is locked up in staking. Meanwhile, ETH supply on all crypto exchanges has fallen to 15 million, raising the possibility of a textbook supply squeeze for the leading altcoin.

Waidmann has declared that Ethereum is in its best position ever on a fundamental level. His bold statement hinges on ETH’s remarkable on-chain performance, as the blockchain’s Layer 1 transactions and active addresses skyrocket to new all-time highs. At the same time, ETH gas fees have also declined sharply, drawing dangerously close to all-time lows.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com