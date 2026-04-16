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Recent activity around Shiba Inu (SHIB) suggests that traders are becoming more active even as the price continues to struggle. Despite rising volumes, increased derivatives positioning, and strong accumulation signals, the meme coin remains stuck below its all-time high. At the same time, reports reveal heavy selling from a prominent holder, even as institutional whales accumulate SHIB.

Major Shiba Inu Developments This Week

Shiba Inu is seeing a major surge in trading activity this week, but price action continues to lag behind the meme coin’s growing market interest. Data from Coinglass showed that derivatives volume jumped 102.48% to $161.13 million around Tuesday, April 14, signaling a sharp increase in trader participation as the broader crypto market rallied. At the time of writing, the volume has eased slightly to $151.51 million, but remains up 13.65% on the day, in line with a modest price uptick.

In addition to rising volume, Coinglass reported that Shiba Inu’s Open Interest (OI) edged up 3.12% to $62 million during the same period, suggesting that traders were increasingly positioning for a potential move. Currently, Open Interest is up by 9.29%, pointing to a steady accumulation of leveraged positions as the market continues to speculate on Shiba Inu’s next move.

Despite heightened trading activity, the SHIB price continues to consolidate between $0.0000055 and $0.000006. The cryptocurrency jumped about 3.7% last week as trading volume spiked. In the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data showed the meme coin rising by over 4.4%, reflecting a slow recovery from its previous downtrend, which had driven its price down by more than 47% year-to-date.

While derivatives volume and open interest rose, on-chain data also pointed to significant buying interest in Shiba Inu earlier in the week. Crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant reported a negative exchange netflow of -89.49 billion SHIB on April 13, indicating that a staggering amount of tokens were withdrawn from exchanges.

Such outflows typically signal accumulation and reduced selling pressure among investors. However, despite the increased accumulation, the Shiba Inu price failed to react at the time, highlighting its underlying weakness from months of downward pressure and uncertainty.

Celebrity SHIB Holder Exits Position As Whales Accumulate

New reports reveal that American DJ and record producer Steve Aoki has fully exited his nearly five-year position in the meme coin. According to on-chain data, the move occurred around April 13, coinciding with the period when SHIB saw a decline in exchange flows and increased trading activity.

Notably, Aoki first entered Shiba Inu during its historic 2021 surge and held through multiple market cycles before gradually selling down his holdings. His final transactions brought his remaining balance down to near zero, marking a complete exit from one of his long-term crypto positions.

Simultaneously, blockchain data tracked by Arkham Intelligence shows that whales were accumulating heavily. Around 2.02 trillion SHIB, worth approximately $12.16 million, was purchased during the same period Aoki was exiting, signaling strong interest from large-scale investors and suggesting potential positioning ahead of anticipated price movements.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview.com