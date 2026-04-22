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Shiba Inu (SHIB) is seeing renewed momentum as its Open Interest (OI) has surged more than 20% in a single day, surpassing both Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP. The meme coin appears to be staging a recovery as trading volume continues to ramp up and price experiences short rebounds. Despite its prolonged choppy action, the recent rise in Open Interest underscores a shift in sentiment, indicating that traders are beginning to move back into SHIB.

Shiba Inu Open Interest Surpasses BTC And XRP

Shiba Inu has recorded a sharp increase in derivatives market activity after its Open Interest surged by more than 20% on April 21. CoinGlass data shows that the metric climbed from approximately $56.27 million the previous day, reflecting a notable jump in trader participation and speculative positioning around the meme coin.

The latest spike in Open Interest reflects a growing concentration of capital flowing into SHIB futures contracts, signaling heightened engagement among derivatives traders despite market volatility. This shift also indicates that market participants are increasingly opening new positions in SHIB futures, rather than closing existing ones.

Notably, Shiba Inu’s Open Interest has now surpassed levels seen in major blue-chip assets such as Bitcoin and XRP during the same period. This surge suggests that traders may be shifting their focus away from larger cryptocurrencies to SHIB, highlighting renewed interest in meme coins.

Importantly, Shiba Inu’s Open Interest closed around $61.1 million on April 21, indicating a more than 10% reversal from its earlier 20% surge. At the time of writing, the metric has increased again to $68.78 million, reflecting a more than 12.5% surge from the previous day. As Open Interest continues to rise, SHIB’s trading volume is also up by more than 95%, currently sitting at $205.78 million.

SHIB’s Open Interest Surges As Price Increases

Shiba Inu is not only seeing a rise in its Open Interest but also in its price. Over the past week, the meme coin has rebounded by more than 6%, and in the last 24 hours, it is up by over 2.5%, according to CoinMarketCap data. Usually, when a cryptocurrency’s price climbs alongside a surge in Open Interest, market data typically points to strengthening bullish momentum supported by increased leverage.

This combination suggests that new capital is actively entering the market, with traders possibly positioning for further upside through long contracts. As more traders open long positions, the short-term uptrend continues due to increased buying pressure.

While this can be bullish and potentially support a future price reversal under favorable conditions, the same setup also carries risks. If too many traders are all betting on prices going up at the same time, the market becomes overcrowded. When this happens, even the smallest decline in price can trigger liquidations, forcing traders to close their positions and increasing the chance of a deeper pullback.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com