AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the SifChain token (ROWAN) under the pair USDT/ROWAN on Aug 24 at 1 p.m. UTC. In celebration of its latest listing, AscendEX will join together with the team at SifChain to launch two limited-time promotional events, running from Aug 24, 1:00 p.m. UTC to Aug 31, 12:00 a.m. UTC. These exclusive events will offer participants a chance to win pooled rewards worth up to 120,000 USDT.

SifChain’sDEX offers a low slippage Omni-chain solution with higher liquidity provider (LP) rewards than competitive DEXs. Compared to other DEXs, SifChain is an Omni-chain protocol rather than a typical bridge. Thus, moderate pricing is achievable by pulling the pricing of token pools from peg chains. When IBC launches, it will allow SifChain to connect to any EVM-based or Cosmos-based chain.

SifChain offers Interoperability with a highly efficient mechanism for cross-chain transfers. Additionally, it connects Ethereum to Cosmos to utilize Cosmos as a more efficient layer for higher data throughput, along with faster transaction speed. As a result, margin trading should see an increase in transactions and trading volume on SifChain’s DEX. The token will also allow other trading types in addition to market orders. For example, limit orders that will favor more experienced traders looking for reliable ways to execute strategies and for beginners looking to get their specified prices.

The ROWAN token serves as a transaction settlement asset for the network. It is used to send transactions and help peg liquidity pool prices to a single base asset. When the DAO launches, it will also provide voting functionality for making decisions on new community proposals, making it a governance token. Some implications come with the launch of the DAO offering possibilities for the increased decentralization of governance, for example, the release of new community-based proposals and the ROWAN token gaining value for being a governance token.

The SifChain team’s cumulative experience from development to operations to marketing will support a valuable product, efficient operations, clear communication, and solid community growth going forward.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, and margin, trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Sifchain

