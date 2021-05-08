Italy’s Serie A soccer league and Crypto.com have signed a deal whereby the cryptocurrency platform will release NFTs to commemorate the Coppa Italia final.

The First Professional Soccer League To Issue Tokens

Lega Serie A is planning a special NFT set to celebrate the game, which will include the official trophy and match highlights. The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be introduced in collaboration with Crypto.com, a payment and blockchain website, following a long-term agreement between the two parties.

Lega Serie A is the first global professional football league to collaborate with a cryptocurrency company and launch such a project, according to a joint statement. It’s also the second sports organization to use Crypto.com to issue tokens, following the Aston Martin Cognizant team’s use of NFTs to celebrate their return to Formula 1.

The Italian League is one of the most prestigious football leagues in Europe and one of the most well-known worldwide. In Italy’s top flight, 20 clubs play, with the top four qualifying for the group stage of Europe’s most prestigious professional soccer championship, the Champions League. Lega Serie A SEO Luigi De Siervo commented on the agreement with Crypto.com:

We are the first football league in the world to sign an agreement in this new market which is extremely innovative and relevant not only for sports fans.

De Siervo emphasized that through the NFT release, Lega Serie A aims to further promote its brand internationally and expand its global audience, which exceeded 1 billion viewers during last season. The Coppa Italia Final “will offer millions of fans around the world an exciting experience not only on the pitch, but also before and after the game, thanks to the many commercial and marketing initiatives that we will organize with our partners.”

“We are proud to collaborate with an exceptional partner such as Lega Serie A,” said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. “Through our partnership, we will bring together the best of blockchain technology and football by co-creating NFTs sure to become instant classics and highly coveted collectibles,” the chief executive added.

This year, the success of NFTs skyrocketed, with digital artworks fetching millions of dollars. Fans of sports can collect and exchange NFTs pertaining to a specific player or team, such as video clips from games.

Crypto users can purchase, sell, and invest cryptocurrency via Crypto.com’s payment and exchange services. The company has a global presence and offers an exchange network, a mobile app that supports over 100 coins, including BTC and BCH, a noncustodial wallet, and a cryptocurrency-loaded prepaid Visa card.

