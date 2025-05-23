Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The Solana development process is progressing rapidly.and could see $SOL, Solana meme coins, and Layer 2 token Solaxy, ($SOLX) rally.

It all started with Firedancer, Solana’s long-awaited new validator. Developed by Jump Crypto, and promising 1M TPS (Transactions-Per-Second), it was expected to improve the network’s stability, performance, and overall efficiency.

However, a partial Firedancer implementation, Frankendancer, which has been live since March 25, 2025, has failed to produce the desired results.

According to the internal reports, only 5% of Solana stake runs on the new client.

But things are about to change as Roger Wattenhofer, Head of Research at Anza, announced Alpenglow at the Solana Accelerate conference on Monday, asserting the new consensus protocol could significantly reduce Solana’s latency:

‘We believe that the release of Alpenglow will be a turning point for Solana. Alpenglow is not only a new consensus protocol, but the biggest change to Solana’s core protocol since, well, ever.’ —Roger Wattenhofer, Alpenglow: A New Consensus for Solana

Where to for Solana and Related Coins like Solaxy?

Alpenglow promises to reshape Solana’s core protocol by replacing legacy components like TowerBFT and Proof-of-History with Votor, which takes over the voting and block finalization logic.

This translates to a massive upgrade to Solana’s performance.



According to Roger Wattenhofer’s report:

‘With TowerBFT, Solana had about 12.8 sec from block creation until block finality. […]We expect that Alpenglow can achieve actual finality in about 150 ms (median). Sometimes finality can be achieved as fast as 100 ms, which is an unbelievably low number for a world-wide L1 blockchain protocol.’ —Roger Wattenhofer, Alpenglow: A New Consensus for Solana

Meanwhile, two Solana-based meme coins, $MOODENG and $MEW, are pumping hard after being released into the crypto wild by Robinhood.

Word of Solana’s recent update is also likely to fuel another related project: Solaxy ($SOLX), one of the best presales of 2025.

Solaxy ($SOLX) – Layer 2 Upgrade Promising to Fix Solana’s Performance Problems

As Solana’s Layer 2 upgrade, Solaxy ($SOLX) is the latest attempt at tackling the network’s most glaring performance problems: slow transactions and downtime during network congestion.

The project’s presale is currently underway and progressing nicely, combining Pepe’s meme potential with a utility-based token that fuels a growing ecosystem.

Solaxy aims to implement a zero-downtime environment, eliminating network congestion and failed transactions. It also intends to speed up transactions and offer infinite scalability thanks to Solaxy’s off-chain execution.

The project has been under rapid development since its inception, with the devs posting regular updates once or twice a month.

Among the latest is the implementation of the Testnet Bridge connecting Solana to Devnet and aiming to improve interoperability with the Ethereum network.

The Solaxy presale is about to end in 24 days, which means the window to get in at discounted prices is closing fast. The ICO has already raised over $39M with $SOLX currently valued at $0.001732, and the token is likely to pump post-launch.

If you’re interested, check out our analysts’ price prediction for $SOLX for 2025-2030.

Based on the project’s specifics, support, and utility, we expect $SOLX to reach a market price of $0.2 by the end of 2026, racking in a mouth-watering 12,440% ROI. This means that a $50 investment could turn into $6,270 in little over a year. Don’t let anyone tell you that FOMO is a bad thing.

If you’ve decided to join the project, do it now, before Solaxy goes public. Check our ‘how to buy $SOLX’ guide for a step-by-step guide to buying and staking your tokens to secure 101% APY.

Will Solaxy Pay Off?

With Solana under pressure to resolve its issues, and other developments like Alpenglow promising radical performance improvements, all evidence suggests that Solaxy ($SOLX) could become a vital component of the Solana ecosystem and pay off big in the years ahead.

Remember, this isn’t financial advice. You should always DYOR (Do Your Own Research) before investing and not spend more than you can afford to potentially lose.