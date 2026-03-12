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Solana ETFs are breaking records even as SOL prices are in a downtrend. While bearish sentiment dominates the crypto market, billions of dollars continue to flow in, painting a contrasting picture between price action and institutional demand. As the cryptocurrency attempts a recovery, analysts are once again eyeing a return to the $100 level. However, the question remains whether the current ETF momentum could be the catalyst that drives a price recovery.

Solana ETFs Hit Record Levels Amidst Price Decline

Solana has been experiencing a rough stretch in the markets lately, with its price falling well below $100 and hitting a low of $85. The drop marks a prolonged bearish trend that has tested the patience of many investors who entered the market at higher levels.

Despite weak price action, Solana Spot ETFs are attracting capital at an unprecedented rate, surprising even seasoned market watchers. This suggests that long-term conviction in the cryptocurrency remains strong even as short-term selling persists.

Notably, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas brought Solana’s ETF numbers into focus in a recent post on X, highlighting that the investment fund has accumulated an impressive $1.5 billion in net inflows since its launch in July 2025. He noted that this remarkable growth occurred despite SOL’s 57% price crash from its ETF launch date, which was one of the toughest debut periods for any ETF product.

Balchunas pointed out that when Solana’s market cap is compared to Bitcoin’s, the numbers look even more impressive. On that basis, the inflows into Solana are roughly $54 billion for Spot Bitcoin ETFs, approximately double what BTC itself attracted at the same point in its ETF journey. He noted that the key difference here is that Bitcoin was surging at the time, whereas Solana reached equivalent inflows while in decline.

The Bloomberg analyst also highlighted Solana’s ETF composition, noting that approximately 50% of the fund’s assets came from institutional investors that filed 13F disclosures. He described this as a “serious” investor base, suggesting that large-scale firms are backing Solana and may be positioning for the long term.

SOL Price Roadmap To A $100 Recovery

If Solana’s ETF momentum and institutional demand continue to rise, it would not be surprising if the cryptocurrency attempts another price recovery back toward the $100 region. Usually, demand from ETFs helps create consistent buying pressure, as fund inflows translate into actual purchases of the underlying asset, supporting its price over time. However, whether Solana can turn its current ETF demand into sustained price recovery remains to be seen.

On the more technical side, crypto analyst Satoshi Flipper has issued a forecast suggesting that Solana may be preparing to reclaim the $100 level. He projects that once this happens, the cryptocurrency will automatically break out of a descending channel that has been in place for the past seven months. If the breakout plays out as expected, the analyst projects that the move could carry the SOL price well beyond $100, potentially driving it toward $250.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com