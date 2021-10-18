Soldex is thrilled to announce that it has officially partnered with Speqto Technologies to accelerate the development of it’s decentralized exchange (DEX) solution and to build and program the A.I.-powered bots, that form part of the services offered by Soldex to the public.

Speqto Technologies was selected as the vendor due to their extensive expertise in building Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) and A.I. trading bots.

Soldex has confirmed that the partnership has already been finalized and that the two companies are well underway in the development process of the following features:

Token Smart Contract

Wallet APIs and Integrations

DEX Development

Staking Smart Contracts and Integrations

Web Applications

AI Bots implementation

About Speqto Technologies

Speqto Technologies Pvt Ltd. is a world-class service provider in Software technology and innovations. With over 6+ years of expertise in building safely operated and word-class Web, Mobile, CMS, CRM, ERP, Blockchain, AI & ML, IVR, VAS, and Fintech domain platforms.

About Soldex

Soldex is a native, scalable, and decentralized exchange, which is governed by the community and is built on Solana. However, Soldex is a first-of-its-kind base decentralized exchange (DEX), that is non-custodial, which means that, unlike centralized exchanges, Soldex.ai does not need to possess your tokens for you to be able to trade them. Instead, Soldex.ai allows users to trade in a secure and safe manner, utilizing peer-to-peer connections with liquidity that is supplied by other users. It is a third-generation crypto exchange that looks to solve the issues faced by order-matching centralized exchanges and trustless custody within current decentralized exchanges by employing advanced machine learning and neural network algorithms.

Soldex Features

