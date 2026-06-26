Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

TL;DR

Bithumb was fined 210 million won, according to Korea Herald reporting cited in the batch.

The case involved overseas data transfers tied to USDT order details and user wallet information.

The story is secondary-supported and should be attributed to local reporting.

South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission has reportedly fined crypto exchange Bithumb 210 million won, or roughly $136,000, over violations tied to overseas user-data transfers. The repaired source batch cites Korea Herald reporting for the enforcement details and classifies the article as secondary-supported.

What Happened?

According to the batch, the case involved Bithumb sharing member numbers and USDT order details with BingX under consent intended for Stellar-related activity. It also says the exchange transmitted user names and wallet addresses to 13 foreign exchanges during asset transfers without obtaining separate approvals.

The PIPC reportedly issued a corrective order alongside the financial penalty. The batch also says the case contributed to new blockchain data-protection guidelines, showing that regulators may use individual enforcement actions to shape wider industry standards.

Because the exact PIPC notice URL was not included, the article should attribute the enforcement details to Korea Herald reporting and avoid presenting the article as a direct translation of an official notice.

Why It Matters?

The case matters because crypto exchanges handle unusually sensitive data. User identity, wallet addresses, order details and transfer records can reveal financial behaviour in ways that ordinary account data may not. When that information crosses borders, consent and disclosure rules become especially important.

South Korea is one of the world’s most active crypto markets, and regulators have increased scrutiny of exchange conduct across trading, listing, custody and user protection. Data privacy is now part of that regulatory perimeter.

The fine also shows that compliance risk is not limited to token-market rules. Exchanges can face enforcement for how they manage information flows between overseas venues, liquidity partners and transfer systems.

What To Watch Next

Other South Korean exchanges will likely review their own data-transfer consent processes after the case. Any platform sharing order, wallet or identity data with foreign partners may need clearer disclosures and stronger recordkeeping.

The corrective order may matter more than the fine itself if it leads to broader operational changes at Bithumb. Privacy enforcement can force exchanges to update internal systems, not just pay penalties.

For Bitcoinist readers, the story is another sign that crypto regulation is widening beyond trading rules into the full operational stack of exchange businesses.

For readers, the practical takeaway is to treat the story as part of the wider market structure rather than an isolated headline. Crypto markets are now shaped by macro data, regulation, public equities, exchange infrastructure, stablecoins, derivatives and on-chain flows at the same time. That means each development can matter even when it does not immediately create a clean one-way price move.

Source Notes

This article treats the figures and claims as source-attributed because the repaired batch classifies the candidate as secondary-supported. That means market-data, on-chain, media, or dynamically served reporting sources are used for part of the story, rather than a single static corporate or regulatory filing.

This report is based on information from Korea Herald Bithumb report.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This coverage is based on information from Korea Herald Bithumb report, available at Korea Herald Bithumb report