AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the SplytCore Token (SHOPX) under the pair USDT/SHOPX on May 6 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

SplytCore is a utility NFT for eCommerce, created in 2017. They conceptualized the NFT idea before the NFT community formally adopted the ERC-721 standard. SplytCore presents a model for a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem regulated by internal mechanisms of the system and governed by consensus. SplytCore stands apart from the competition by building out technology that integrates with other infrastructures and systems. They don’t ask businesses to walk away from their existing eCommerce stores and internal structures. They are building apps to plugin into those existing structures.

Their eNFT can be created with brands’ existing SKUs and metadata so that all brands can carry their own unique identifiers. The eNFT universalizes the identity and authenticity process to streamline the experience for both consumers and brands. This enables them to adopt a very progressive technology without complications and without the need to understand the depth of the technology on a high level.

The native token SHOPX is designed to benefit both buyers and sellers in the world of e-commerce. Sellers can list products for sale and mint eNFTs that are paid for with SHOPX. SHOPX represents selling power which in turn will increase brand’s revenue at a lower CAC cost. Holding SHOPX unlocks rewards for buyers and retail users, including a percentage back in shopping rewards. SHOPX is also used for the platforms Defi and arbitration, amongst other important functions and usability within the ecosystem.

SplytCore has established extensive community and consumer-focused utility collaborations. Starting next month, users can stake SHOPX against their favorite brands’ profiles to earn more SHOPX, unlock rewards and discounts at those brands, and get exclusive access to product drops before anyone else. SHOPX is an eCommerce token with high-level utility.

