Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

TL;DR

Strategy Inc. disclosed a new Bitcoin purchase in a June 8 Form 8-K filing.

The company bought about 1,550 BTC between June 1 and June 7 for roughly $101.3 million.

Its total holdings stood at 845,256 BTC as of June 7, acquired for about $44.1 billion.

The filing also showed fresh ATM equity issuance and a $1 billion cash reserve for dividend and debt obligations.

Strategy Inc., formerly known as MicroStrategy, added more Bitcoin to its treasury in early June, according to a June 8 Form 8-K filing, even as the company continues to balance BTC accumulation with equity issuance, preferred stock obligations, and cash reserve management.

The company disclosed that it acquired approximately 1,550 BTC between June 1 and June 7 for around $101.3 million. The average purchase price was approximately $65,332 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses.

As of June 7, Strategy said it held 845,256 BTC in total. The aggregate acquisition cost of those holdings was about $44.1 billion, with an average cost of roughly $52,173 per bitcoin.

Strategy Funds Purchase Through ATM Equity Program

The latest purchase was funded through Strategy’s at-the-market equity offering program. During the June 1 to June 7 period, the company sold 1,409,600 shares of its Class A common stock, raising approximately $181.0 million in net proceeds.

That structure has become central to Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation model. The company raises capital through equity or other financing tools and uses part of the proceeds to acquire additional BTC, effectively turning its public-market access into a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The filing also showed that Strategy increased its U.S. dollar cash reserves to $1.0 billion as of June 7, up by $100 million. The company said the reserve is intended to support preferred stock dividend obligations and debt interest obligations.

Why The Numbers Matter

The verified June filing is important because older candidate-pool data referenced a much larger 15,400 BTC purchase tied to a previous transaction period. For this report, the current SEC filing is the relevant source: 1,550 BTC purchased for approximately $101.3 million, not the older 15,400 BTC figure.

The distinction matters for readers tracking institutional Bitcoin demand. Strategy remains one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders in the market, but accurate purchase size, average price, and total holdings are essential because the company’s disclosures are often used as a benchmark for corporate treasury appetite.

At 845,256 BTC, Strategy’s reported holdings are substantial by any measure. But the company’s approach also means investors must watch both sides of the balance sheet: Bitcoin accumulation and the financing structures used to support it.

Bitcoin Sales And Cash Management

The filing context also included a notable recent development. Strategy sold 32 BTC in late May 2026 for around $2.1 million to fund preferred dividend payments on its Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock. The source material described that as the company’s first Bitcoin sale since 2022.

That sale does not change the broader accumulation strategy, but it shows that Strategy is managing a more complex capital structure than in earlier phases of its Bitcoin treasury plan. The company is not simply buying BTC; it is also maintaining reserves and meeting obligations tied to preferred stock and debt.

For Bitcoin markets, the broader signal remains familiar: Strategy continues to add BTC and remains one of the most visible corporate treasury buyers. But the latest filing also shows a more mature and financially layered version of that strategy, where cash reserves, equity issuance, and dividend obligations sit alongside the Bitcoin headline.

The takeaway is straightforward: Strategy’s Bitcoin thesis remains intact, but investors should read the filings closely. The purchase size, funding source, total holdings, and cash reserve details all matter when assessing what the company’s treasury activity really signals for Bitcoin demand.

Originally disclosed in an SEC filing by Strategy Inc. at SEC EDGAR / Strategy Inc. Form 8-K