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Metaplanet, Japan’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company, is considering a share repurchase program to defend and maximize its Bitcoin yield per share — a capital allocation mechanism that automatically activates when the company’s market value drops below the value of its Bitcoin holdings, a threshold it crossed in the past 24 hours as Bitcoin’s price decline pushed its market-to-net asset value ratio to 0.90.

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In a post on X, Metaplanet CEO and Representative Director Simon Gerovich reaffirmed that BTC Yield — the company’s primary key performance indicator, measuring the rate of growth in Bitcoin held per diluted share — remains the central lens through which all capital allocation decisions are evaluated.

Gerovich referenced the company’s established capital allocation policy directly: “When mNAV is below 1.0x we will strongly consider repurchasing common shares to maximize BTC Yield, and the lower the mNAV, the greater the potential accretion,” per the policy document accompanying the post.

BTC's price trends to the downside on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD on Tradingview

Why mNAV Below 1.0x Changes The Calculus

The logic behind Metaplanet’s buyback trigger is precise and counterintuitive to traditional equity investors. When the company’s market capitalization trades at a discount to the Bitcoin it holds — meaning each share can be purchased for less than the BTC it represents — buying back shares is mathematically equivalent to acquiring additional Bitcoin at a discount to spot. Each share retired at 0.90x mNAV increases the Bitcoin per share ratio for remaining shareholders without requiring a single new coin to be purchased, per the capital allocation policy as cited by Gerovich.

Metaplanet’s BTC Yield metric, as described in its Q1 2026 report, is a self-defined measure of how effectively the company accumulates Bitcoin relative to its share base — distinct from interest rates or staking returns. The company reported a 2.8% BTC Yield for Q1 2026, per Yahoo Finance’s coverage of the quarterly results. A share buyback at current mNAV levels would accelerate that figure materially.

The Company’s Position And The Broader Context

Metaplanet currently holds approximately 40,177 BTC — acquired for approximately $4.18 billion at an average cost basis of $104,106 per coin — making it the third-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder globally, trailing only Strategy and Twenty One Capital. The company’s ambitious “555 Million Plan” targets 100,000 BTC by year-end and 210,000 BTC by 2027 — a goal requiring roughly $10 billion in additional capital at current prices.

Metaplanet stock closed 2.95% higher at 244 yen on June 9 following Gerovich’s post, recovering from intraday lows despite the broader Bitcoin market weakness. The stock has fallen approximately 47% year-to-date and 30% over the past month, per Coingape’s tracking of the Tokyo-listed shares — declines that, under Metaplanet’s own framework, paradoxically create the conditions for the most accretive buybacks the company could execute.

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This development marks a pivotal and revealing moment for the nascent sector’s Bitcoin treasury model. A company whose stock price declines create automatic incentives to buy back shares — each repurchase mechanically increasing Bitcoin per share — has engineered a capital structure where market weakness feeds directly into long-term holder value. Whether the mNAV trigger translates into executed buybacks in the coming sessions will depend on Metaplanet’s available liquidity and the trajectory of Bitcoin’s price recovery.

Cover image from Grok, BTCUSD chart from Tradingview