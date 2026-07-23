Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Sui is leaning into one of the biggest problems in crypto payments: nobody wants to think about gas fees when they are just trying to send dollars.

The network’s sponsored transaction model and gas-free stablecoin transfer setup are designed to let users move supported stablecoins without needing to hold native SUI for gas. Instead, fees can be sponsored by applications or abstracted from the transaction flow, depending on how the transfer is structured.

That may sound like a small UX tweak, but it goes straight to one of crypto’s most annoying onboarding problems.

If a user has USDC but no SUI, they can get stuck. If they need to buy a native token just to move a stablecoin, the payment experience immediately feels broken. Sui’s approach tries to remove that friction, making stablecoin transfers behave more like ordinary digital payments and less like a technical wallet exercise.

TL;DR

Sui supports sponsored transactions and gas-free stablecoin transfers.

Users can move supported stablecoins without separately holding SUI for gas.

The network still charges fees; they are sponsored or abstracted rather than disappearing entirely.

Why Gas Still Breaks The User Experience

Crypto people get used to gas fees, but normal users do not.

If someone wants to send a stablecoin, they expect to send the stablecoin. They do not expect to pause, find the native gas token, bridge funds, swap assets, and then try again.

That extra step is one of the reasons crypto payments still feel awkward, even when the underlying blockchain is fast and cheap.

Stablecoins are supposed to be one of crypto’s cleanest use cases. They are familiar, dollar-denominated, and useful for payments, remittances, trading, and DeFi. But if every transfer still requires users to understand native gas mechanics, the experience remains too technical.

Sui’s gas-free model is trying to hide that complexity.

The network is not saying fees no longer exist. That would be misleading. Someone still pays for blockspace. But the user may not need to manage the gas token directly, which is what matters for payments and consumer apps.

Sponsored Transactions Give Apps More Control

Sponsored transactions are powerful because they let developers design better user flows.

An app can pay gas for users, bundle costs into its own business model, or create onboarding experiences where users can interact before they understand every detail of the network. That is how most mainstream apps work. Users do not think about server costs every time they click a button.

Crypto has often pushed those costs directly onto users.

That may be acceptable for traders, but it is rough for payments, gaming, social apps, and consumer wallets. If Sui developers can sponsor fees cleanly, apps can feel much closer to normal fintech or internet products.

Stablecoins make this even more important.

A merchant payment, payroll transfer, or peer-to-peer dollar transfer should not require a separate native-token balance. If the app can manage gas behind the scenes, the payment becomes easier to understand.

This Does Not Mean Every Sui Transaction Is Free

The caveat matters.

Gas-free stablecoin transfers do not mean the Sui network has abolished fees. They also do not mean every transaction on Sui is free forever. Fees still exist at the protocol level, and someone has to absorb or pass along that cost.

The difference is who deals with it.

In some cases, an application may sponsor the fee. In others, the cost may be abstracted from the stablecoin transfer itself. Either way, the goal is to avoid making users hold SUI just to complete a basic transaction.

That is a big UX improvement, but it still needs sustainable economics.

Apps cannot sponsor fees endlessly without a reason. They need revenue, incentives, or product logic that makes it worthwhile. If the model is used for high-volume stablecoin payments, developers and wallets will need to decide how much cost they can carry.

Sui Is Competing On Usability

Sui is not alone in trying to make crypto feel easier.

Account abstraction, sponsored transactions, gasless payments, smart wallets, and intent-based systems are all part of the same broader push. Networks are realizing that speed and low fees are not enough if the user experience still feels strange.

Sui’s pitch is that its architecture can support smoother app design and high-throughput use cases. Gas-free stablecoin transfers fit that story well because they are easy to explain. Users understand dollars. They understand sending money. They do not want to understand gas tokens.

That makes this a useful ecosystem feature.

The question now is adoption. Will wallets, payment apps, DeFi protocols, and stablecoin issuers actually use these flows? If they do, Sui could become more attractive for consumer-facing finance. If not, the feature remains infrastructure waiting for product demand.

Still, the direction is right.

Crypto payments will not go mainstream because users learn to love gas fees. They will go mainstream when the gas fee becomes something the app handles quietly in the background.

Sui is trying to move closer to that world.

This article is based on Sui’s sponsored transactions and gas-free stablecoin transfer materials.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.