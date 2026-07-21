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SUI Hits 4.5B Transactions As Wallet Activity Climbs

Sui has crossed 4.5 billion cumulative transactions, according to SuiScan data, marking another on-chain milestone for the Move-based layer-1 network.

The network’s active wallet count has also risen, with the validated figures pointing to 1.2 million daily active addresses. That gives Sui a stronger activity story at a time when layer-1 networks are competing for developers, users, liquidity, and attention.

Still, transaction milestones need careful interpretation.

High transaction counts can reflect real usage, but they can also include automated micro-transactions, arbitrage bots, gaming loops, testing activity, and other programmatic demand. The number is impressive, but the quality of activity matters just as much as the quantity.

TL;DR

Sui has crossed 4.5 billion cumulative completed transactions.

SuiScan data shows daily active wallets reaching roughly 1.2 million addresses.

The milestone is positive, but activity quality matters because automated transactions can inflate totals.

Why Transaction Counts Matter

Transaction count is one of the simplest ways to measure blockchain activity.

If a network is processing more transactions, it suggests people, apps, bots, or protocols are using it. That can be a positive signal, especially for a newer layer-1 trying to prove demand beyond speculation.

For Sui, the 4.5 billion figure supports the idea that the network is becoming an active execution environment.

Sui’s architecture is built around the Move language and an object-centric model. Its supporters argue that this design can support high-throughput applications, consumer use cases, games, DeFi, and other transaction-heavy systems.

A large transaction count helps support that narrative.

But transaction totals alone do not tell the whole story.

A chain can have high activity and still limited economic value if much of that activity comes from low-value automated transactions. That is why traders and analysts need to look at fees, active users, app distribution, DeFi liquidity, stablecoin growth, and developer adoption alongside raw transaction numbers.

Active Wallets Add A Useful Layer

The active wallet spike is important because it adds another dimension.

If transactions rise but active wallets do not, activity may be concentrated among a small number of automated actors. If both transactions and active addresses grow, the network’s usage story becomes stronger.

The validated data points to 1.2 million daily active addresses, which is a meaningful figure for a layer-1 ecosystem.

That suggests activity is not limited to one tiny set of accounts. But here again, the market needs context. Active wallet metrics can also include bots, one-off accounts, and app-generated wallets.

The best signal would be sustained activity across multiple applications.

If Sui can show strong wallet growth alongside DEX activity, gaming usage, stablecoin transfers, and developer traction, the market will take the milestone more seriously.

Sui’s Competitive Layer-1 Position

Sui sits in one of crypto’s most competitive sectors.

Ethereum remains the dominant smart contract ecosystem. Solana has strong retail activity and low-cost execution. BNB Chain has exchange-linked distribution. Aptos, Avalanche, Sei, Injective, and others all compete for similar attention.

For Sui, differentiation is essential.

The network’s performance, Move-based design, and consumer-app focus give it a clear technical story. But technical narratives need user proof. Transaction milestones and wallet activity help provide that proof, as long as the activity is durable.

This is why the latest numbers matter.

They give Sui supporters something concrete to point to. The network is not only pitching future scalability. It is already processing billions of transactions.

The Next Test Is Economic Activity

The next question is whether transaction growth translates into economic activity.

A healthy blockchain ecosystem needs more than high throughput. It needs applications people use, liquidity that stays, developers who keep building, and revenue or fee activity that supports the network’s security and long-term relevance.

For Sui, the 4.5 billion transaction milestone is a positive marker. But investors will want to see whether it lines up with TVL growth, stablecoin usage, NFT or gaming traction, and real application demand.

That is the difference between activity and adoption.

The milestone shows Sui has activity. The next step is proving that activity has value.

If wallet growth stays strong and transaction demand continues across multiple sectors, Sui’s layer-1 case becomes more convincing. If activity fades or remains concentrated in automated flows, the market may discount the headline number.

For now, Sui has added another major data point to its adoption story.

This article is based on SuiScan and Sui materials.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in official primary source disclosures at primary source documentation.