Crypto investment and can sound daunting to most people. To Attract more people to the crypto industry, it needs more simple instruments and platforms to buy, hold and trade to bridge the barrier of entry. TeraBlock does precisely that by combining machine learning with automated portfolio management. It is also a great way to acquire cryptocurrencies with your debit or credit card.

Liquidity And Convenience Are Essential

For those who are new to the cryptocurrency industry, there are several factors to consider. The ease at which one can acquire crypto assets, for example, may prove rather challenging. Using exchanges, brokers, or ATMs is not as user-friendly as it needs to be, turning away many people who might want to venture into this industry.

Secondly, one needs to find a source of liquidity. Any crypto-asset provider will need to be able to handle both small and large orders at the most optimal pricing. That is a challenging task, as most providers source liquidity from third parties. Providing the same liquidity level for all supported assets is often a lot more complicated, mainly where alternative currencies are concerned.

TeraBlock tackles this aspect from a different angle. It sources liquidity directly from the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance. More specifically, it leverages the superior security, technology, and liquidity solutions of this company through the Binance Cloud. Having access to such a vast liquidity pool will prove beneficial to TeraBlock, as it provides exposure to various crypto assets that require ample liquidity. Additionally, its portfolio management solution needs to exit and enter positions at the most reasonable time.

How TeraBlock Works

By making use of machine learning algorithms, TeraBlock wants to let users access automated cryptocurrency portfolio management. Until now, such features were not accessible on a large scale. Crypto enthusiasts need to control their funds, store them securely, and balance their portfolios manually. It is a big undertaking for experienced users and tends to scare away any newcomers.

By automating this process, TeraBlock provides the crucial infrastructure to onboard millions of people in the coming months and years. Additionally, its platform makes it easy to purchase cryptocurrency through a debit or credit card. Contrary to using wire transfers, payment cards are more commonly used and are widely considered more convenient.

According to Statista, credit cards are used across most continents by over 40% of the population. As debit cards are commonly used, it creates a large group of users who can now take their first steps into the crypto world with ease and confidence. Additionally, all of these users will manage their crypto portfolio through the advanced automated management tool, protecting user funds against volatility and providing consistent growth over time.

This dual-pronged approach by TeraBlock illustrates the need to develop tools that can make novices feel right at home while exploring new asset classes. Cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile, and portfolios can lose a significant amount of value relatively quickly. Negating that potential negative impact will make people more at ease, as TeraBlock will provide a way to maintain consistent growth.

Even if one’s portfolio requires rebalancing, TeraBlock will do so automatically on behalf of the user. The platform provides four pre-defined indexes to give users options for rebalancing according to their needs and preferences. If a market starts correcting, TeraBlock’s intelligent trading engine will exit the pair and wait for the market sentiment to improve. Thanks to its low-frequency trading, users are never exposed to unnecessary volatility or market risk. Just like automated investing is a staple in the financial world, it can introduce many people to the new asset class known as cryptocurrency. Providing convenience, security, and peace of mind all in one go is an essential step toward bringing more mainstream attention toward Bitcoin and alternative crypto assets.

The attractive aspect is how TeraBlock does not charge any hidden fees, subscriptions, or anything else along those lines. Users pay only the standard exchange trading fees. Moreover, all funds are insured by Binance’s SAFU funds insurance, ensuring users can access their portfolio at any given time.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.