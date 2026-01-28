Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Tether, the issuer of the world’s most widely used stablecoin USDT, has officially launched a new dollar‑pegged cryptocurrency tailored specifically for the United States market.

The token, called USA₮, marks Tether’s formal entry into the US’s new regulated stablecoin space and is designed to operate under the country’s newly established federal stablecoin framework following the passage of the GENIUS Act.

Tether Returns To US Market

The launch represents a notable shift for Tether, which had previously stepped away from the US market amid heightened regulatory scrutiny. In 2021, the company reached a settlement with the New York Attorney General over allegations that it had misrepresented its reserves, agreeing to pay an $18.5 million fine.

Since then, the stablecoin issuer has largely focused its stablecoin operations outside the United States, while USDT continued to grow into the dominant stablecoin globally.

On Tuesday, Tether confirmed that USA₮ is now available to US users seeking a dollar‑backed digital asset built to comply fully with federal rules.

The rollout follows an announcement made late last year that outlined the token’s structure and revealed the appointment of Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as chief executive of Tether USA₮.

According to the company, USA₮ is intended to combine the scale and operational experience behind USDT with a regulatory structure designed to meet the requirements of American institutions.

While USDT will continue to operate internationally, USA₮ has been developed exclusively for the US market, aiming to provide institutions with access to a digital dollar issued through a nationally chartered bank, aligning it more closely with traditional financial systems.

Anchorage And Cantor Fitzgerald’s Role

USA₮ is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank and has been structured to comply with the GENIUS Act’s federal oversight requirements. Tether said it is working with US‑regulated exchanges and banking partners to ensure broad access across the domestic financial ecosystem.

Cantor Fitzgerald has been named the reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer for USA₮, a role the firm said will provide secure asset management and clear visibility into reserves from the outset.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive officer, said the new token gives US institutions an additional option for accessing what he calls “digital dollars.”

He noted that USDT has demonstrated for more than a decade that “blockchain‑based dollars” can function at a global scale with transparency and utility, and that USA₮ builds on that foundation.

Bo Hines said the launch reflects a focus on meeting regulatory expectations while maintaining stability and transparency. He added that the goal is to support responsible governance and ensure the United States remains at the forefront of dollar‑based financial innovation.

During the initial phase of the rollout, USA₮ will be available through several major platforms, including Bybit, Crypto.com, Kraken, OKX, and MoonPay.

