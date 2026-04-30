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Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the most prominent crypto skeptics in Washington, is now focusing her scrutiny on Tether and the man leading the Department of Commerce.

In a new probe framed around alleged national security concerns, Warren and Senator Ron Wyden have asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to respond to reports that Tether provided a loan connected to a foreign stablecoin arrangement involving a trust that benefits Lutnick’s four children.

Senators Probe Lutnick’s Link To Tether

The issue, according to Bloomberg reporting and the letter sent by the senators, centers on the timing of Lutnick’s Cantor Fitzgerald divestiture and a subsequent credit filing in New York.

The lawmakers point out that Bloomberg reported Lutnick sold his Cantor Fitzgerald stake to his children the day after divesting it, following his previous ownership of what was described as a “multi-billion dollar position.”

Then, one day later—October 7,2025—a credit document was filed in New York indicating that Tether lent an undisclosed amount to a trust called “Dynasty Trust A.” The letter states that Lutnick’s four children are the beneficiaries of that trust.

Warren and Wyden argue the arrangement, if accurate, would raise serious questions about the relationship between Lutnick and the crypto company and about whether Tether could have influenced policy decisions made by a Cabinet secretary.

In their letter, the senators say they want to be sure Tether did not seek to bribe or exert control or influence over Lutnick. They also suggest that the reported loan may have helped provide capital for Lutnick’s sons to purchase his Cantor Fitzgerald stake, while Tether, in return, gained an interest in assets held by the children through the trust.

‘Favorable Treatment’ In The GENIUS Act?

The senators’ concern is not limited to corporate connections alone. The letter describes Tether as being viewed by critics as a “dream currency” for money laundering and says the Department of Justice (DOJ) was reportedly investigating Tether over possible violations of sanctions and anti-money laundering rules.

Against that backdrop, the lawmakers say the reported loan becomes even more troubling given Lutnick’s close relationship with Tether before his nomination and what the letter calls the favorable treatment Tether received in the GENIUS Act, the country’s first stablecoin bill signed by President Trump last July.

In seeking answers, the lawmakers ask Lutnick to address eight specific questions by May 13. Among the questions, they ask whether he was aware that Tether provided a loan to Dynasty Trust A, describing that trust as one for the benefit of his four children, and, if so, to explain his role in procuring, soliciting, and/or negotiating the loan.

They also ask whether the loan financed the divestiture of his Cantor Fitzgerald stake and to provide the size and terms of the loan, along with a copy of the credit document.

The senators further ask whether Lutnick agreed—either explicitly or implicitly—to use his position as Commerce Secretary to benefit Tether in exchange for a loan that facilitated his children’s acquisition of his Cantor stake.

They also request information about other sources of financing for the divestiture, including what other funding provided capital to Dynasty Trust A or any related legal entities involved in the divestiture, aside from Tether.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com