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Justin Bons, founder of Cyber Capital, Europe’s oldest crypto fund, used X (formerly Twitter) to lay out a detailed defense of Hyperliquid (HYPE) as it competes with Solana (SOL).

In his post, Bons framed the conversation around what he calls “devils hiding in the details,” arguing that Hyperliquid’s rise is tied to design choices that are easy to overlook.

Spotlight On Hyperliquid

Bons said Hyperliquid’s performance—especially its ability to lead fee charts—comes down to product execution. He argued that HYPE has built a trading experience that feels superior to alternatives, including Solana’s.

According to Bons, Solana’s planned upgrades, Alpenglow and MCP, are intended to close the perceived gap in performance, positioning, and user experience.

At the same time, Bons maintained that Hyperliquid has benefited from running largely unchallenged within its specific niche. He pointed to the platform’s focus areas—perpetual (perp) trading and real-world assets (RWA)—as areas where it has found strong momentum and demand.

For Bons, this combination of product strength and a clear market focus has helped explain why HYPE has attracted attention so quickly, even as it remains early in the journey toward a more fully decentralized execution model.

A major part of Bons’s analysis centered on what he described as a “latency race.” He argued that HYPE’s current infrastructure shows a high level of concentration, citing that the network has only 24 validators and that most are located in the same data center in Tokyo.

Centralization Concerns Remain

In his view, that distribution represents an “extreme degree of centralization,” even if the validator operators remain permissionless in principle. Bons acknowledged that this structure appears to have emerged due to strong demand for low latency.

He said Cyber Capital would not defend the design, but emphasized that market behavior has rewarded faster execution, which helps explain why such an architecture developed in the first place.

Bons also described an important dynamic for both chains: Hyperliquid and Solana are both pursuing low latency performance while moving toward fully decentralized designs. He characterized this as the key contest—who can reach a low-latency, highly decentralized outcome first.

HYPE Could Be ‘Bitcoin 3.0’

Another claim Bons made was that much of Hyperliquid’s trading activity does not occur in the fully on-chain way that many users assume. In his description, HYPE does not match trades on-chain immediately; instead, orders are matched in the mempool and are only included on-chain later.

Bons argued that this distinction is not obvious to most traders, and that it is part of the reason the platform can deliver a smoother product. Bons further argued that Hyperliquid is taking steps that align with a path toward greater decentralization.

He said HYPE is moving in a direction that could lead to more “full decentralization” over time, citing commitments such as open-sourcing the codebase, moving trading fully on-chain, and increasing and better distributing validators globally.

From an “evolutionary” perspective in his post, the winner of this competition could be seen as a kind of next-generation benchmark for decentralization and performance, with the potential to become “Bitcoin 3.0” in the sense of building the most decentralized and performant chain at scale.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com