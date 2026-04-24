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France has emerged as a focal point in a growing wave of kidnappings that, increasingly, appear tied to crypto assets. According to authorities, there have been 41 cases this year alone, reflecting a sharp escalation of a wider international trend often referred to as “wrench attacks.”

The link between the attacks and crypto exposure has also been raised publicly by Telegram founder Pavel Durov. Durov has pointed to what he says are alleged connections involving French tax officials selling crypto owners’ data to criminals, alongside claims of major tax database leaks.

Durov Accuses France Of Increasing Crypto Kidnapping Risks

In his comments made Friday on social media site X (previously Twitter), he argued that expanding the flow of data inevitably creates more opportunities for theft and misuse.

“More data means more leaks, more victims,” he said, criticizing French state efforts that would require identity information and access to private messages on social media platforms.

Reports suggest that the kidnapping pattern in France did not appear all at once. Instead, the crypto-linked incidents began as scattered cases in late 2024.

Throughout 2025, the scale remained limited compared with what followed, with around 30 reported nationwide. That changed in 2026, when the pace has accelerated noticeably. Authorities report that attacks are now happening every few days, signaling a shift from isolated incidents to a more systematic threat.

Interior Ministry data indicates that these crypto-related kidnappings now account for more than half of all organized kidnappings tracked by Sirasco, the country’s intelligence unit focused on organized crime.

State Plans Wider Crackdown

In response, the government is moving toward a more aggressive approach. At Paris Blockchain Week, officials outlined plans for a broader crackdown and introduced a new prevention platform aimed at supporting the crypto community.

The platform is intended to provide threat alerts and practical security guidance, while also offering direct communication pathways with law enforcement. Officials said additional measures are currently in development.

These steps include creating a dedicated police unit focused specifically on crypto-related crime, improving speed and coordination with international agencies, and expanding the use of blockchain analytics to trace ransom payments.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com