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South Africa has released new draft regulatory proposals that, if implemented, could significantly change how residents interact with certain wealth holdings—including crypto.

The document, published as part of the country’s latest attempt to tighten rules around the crypto industry, would require people to declare qualifying assets above future thresholds. In some situations, those assets could be compelled to be sold to the government with payment made in South African rand.

South Africa’s Crypto Draft

Under the proposal, residents who come into possession of qualifying assets that exceed the specified limits would have 30 days to notify the authorities and submit them for sale. The sale would be to the National Treasury or through an authorised dealer.

The draft includes certain foreign bank balances or credits where the holder has the right to receive payment in foreign currency or in crypto assets, bringing additional attention to cross-border and offshore-linked holdings.

Cryptocurrency, however, has drawn the most intense reaction from industry supporters. The proposal indicates that crypto assets above the future threshold could face stricter restrictions related to buying, selling, lending, or transferring, particularly if those actions occur outside authorised service providers.

The drafts suggest that written permission could be required in order to move forward with those activities—potentially adding layers of approval for everyday crypto behavior.

The framework also touches on the use of crypto for offshore payments and the movement of assets out of the country. In practice, that could mean restrictions on transferring crypto overseas without approval.

New Regulation Could Treat Personal BTC Transfers

Carel van Wyk, founder of crypto payments firm MoneyBadger and co-founder of Luno, said the consultation timeline is too short for reforms of this scale.

He argued that the window provided for public input does not give industry, civil society, and the broader public enough time to meaningfully engage with changes that could affect both personal holding behavior and compliance obligations.

BitcoinZAR, a crypto advocacy group, also objected to what it describes as an overly broad framework. The group said the proposal could blur the boundary between personal self-custody of Bitcoin (BTC) and large-scale, high-risk financial flows.

According to their criticism, the draft risks treating routine individual transfers the same way that institutional activity associated with higher risk might be treated.

Some critics have also raised concerns about enforcement powers contained in the proposal. They point to provisions that would allow authorities, in suspected breach cases, to freeze, attach, or forfeit assets.

That, they argue, could invite legal challenges, including arguments tied to constitutional protections around property rights and due process.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com