Thailand’s financial regulators are seeking public feedback on proposed updates to the framework governing crypto asset listings on local digital exchanges.

The move, announced Friday by the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), comes as Thailand continues to reshape its digital asset policies in response to growing market activity and broader efforts to modernize financial infrastructure.

Revised Rules Target Transparency and Market Surveillance

The proposed rule changes aim to provide crypto exchanges with flexibility while enhancing investor protection and oversight. Notably, one key proposal would allow digital asset platforms to list their own utility tokens or tokens issued by affiliated entities, a practice that is currently restricted.

The public consultation period is open until July 21, after which the SEC will determine whether to proceed with the amendments. Under the updated draft, exchanges listing crypto assets would also be required to disclose the identities of individuals directly involved with the tokens.

These disclosures must be visible to users and accessible through the exchange’s reporting system. Additionally, automated alerts would be integrated into exchange reporting to help the SEC detect suspicious activity, such as insider trading or market manipulation.

If the new rules are enacted, any token currently listed on local platforms would be subject to a retroactive disclosure requirement, mandating exchanges to identify connected parties within 90 days of the rule’s implementation.

This regulatory approach is reportedly seeking to enhance transparency and reduce risks associated with information asymmetry between developers, exchanges, and investors.

Thailand’s Broader Push Toward Crypto Integration

Thailand’s crypto policy developments are part of a broader strategy to position the country as a competitive digital finance hub. Earlier this month, the Thai government approved a five-year tax exemption for income earned from cryptocurrency trading.

The exemption is designed to promote innovation, attract foreign capital, and give local startups more room to scale. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat stated that the government is accelerating efforts to integrate digital assets into the national economy.

This aligns with Thailand’s plan to issue approximately $150 million worth of digital investment tokens this summer. These instruments are aimed at offering more competitive returns than traditional savings accounts and could mark the beginning of more institutional-grade tokenized finance offerings in the region.

The consultation on token listing rules comes as countries across Southeast Asia take varying approaches to crypto regulation. While some jurisdictions have implemented stricter frameworks in response to market volatility and high-profile collapses, Thailand appears to be pursuing a more adaptive strategy focused on risk management and economic opportunity.

Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView