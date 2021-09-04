As the ecosystem we’re trying to cover, the Andy Milonakis NFT Show needs to move fast. In the show’s first episode, Milonakis began collecting digital art. In this one, he becomes an artist and sells his first NFT collection. That fast. Plus, our hero goes into business with an NFT project and gives away a $10K piece in a Twitch stream. Andy Milonakis is a man of action, and we’re studying the NFT world through his eyes.

As we already announced, Bitcoinist will follow Andy Milonakis NFT journey. And by doing that, we will cover everyone’s. Using this novel art collector’s tweets and videos, Bitcoinist will document a period in time. The NFT boom.

A Recap: What NFT Projects Are These Four Part Of?

These four acquisitions summarize Andy’s first few days in the NFT world.

Ok, bought my first NFT 3 days ago and here are my top 4 favorite that I own currently. Did I do good? pic.twitter.com/5kIvp8SBTr — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) August 29, 2021

The collections these belong to are: Gutter Cat Gang, Gutter Rats, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and CryptoBabyPunks.

After that, Milonakis gives this show his first video appearance. Sadly, it’s in annoying circumstances.

That’s one of the tragedies of being famous, too many gifts… with strings attached. In any case, Andy Milonakis handles it gracefully.

His First NFT-Focused Twitch Stream

Even though our hero isn’t as famous as he used to be, Andy Milonakis’ Internet presence has been constant. Twitch is one of his tools of the trade, using the livestreaming service he’s constantly in touch with his base. And now, he’s got a new topic to discuss… and a new sponsor.

My first twitch stream back Sept 2nd at 4pm ET I’m going to be talking about NFTs, showing my collection and also giving away a @FastFoodPunks NFT….and they ain’t cheap. See you there — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) August 31, 2021

The Internet loves Andy Milonakis, and he has over 600K followers on Twitch. It was a no-brainer for the Fast Food Punks to come as sponsors with a piece worth over $10K.

FAST FOOD PUNK GIVEAWAY!! 🍟@andymilonakis will be giving away a FFP on his Twitch stream. 📹 Join here: https://t.co/aeBN0aAE89 RT to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/FliyRAHp1V — Fast Food Punks 🍟 🍔 (@FastFoodPunks) September 2, 2021

Apparently, the winner was a first-time NFT holder. Cheers to that person. The Fast Food Punks define themselves as “a parody” of the original CryptoPunks.

Andy Milonakis’ First NFT Sale

The people that weren’t lucky enough to experience “The Andy Milonakis Show” on MTV might not know this, but our hero is a very artistic person. He used archive.org’s Wayback Machine to explore his old website and found some drawings from a decade ago. This was one of them:

As you might suspect, Milonakis minted the picture of the drawing and it became his first-ever NFT. He created an Opensea account under the name iamnotverygood and tried to use his influences to get verified:

Yo @opensea please verify this https://t.co/hH89YXDP60 I love you thanks — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 2, 2021

And twenty seconds after verification, Andy Milonakis sold his first NFT for a whole ETH. In a tweet, he said “IT FEELS GOOD TO BE A WASHED UP MTV STARR. I LOVE U. AND TRUST IM HERE TO STAY.” At the moment of writing, 1 ETH is worth over $3900.

OMG someone bought my first NFT in like 20 seconds for 1 ETH. FUCK IT FEELS GOOD TO BE A WASHED UP MTV STARR. I LOVE U. AND TRUST IM HERE TO STAY, I AINT NO MILKING FAKE ACTOR PUSSY. WE OUT HERE NFT GANG — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 2, 2021

Less than 20 minutes later, the iamnotverygood store had 15 unique items for sale:

Ok i lied. All of them are up. Sold 2, 13 left. 1/1's from color marker drawings i did about 10 years ago. A couple are auctions, the others start at about .25. Thanks to whoever bought my first NFT "Bitch Foot" you're a real one. https://t.co/hH89YXDP60 — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 2, 2021

A few hours later, Andy Milonakis sold out his first NFT collection. Total earnings: 7.5 ETH. That’s over $29K at today’s prices. In less than a day…

7.5eth traded on my 15 1/1s not a bad start, especially since i drew them almost a decade ago. Can't wait to do my brand new series fuck this shit is exciting — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 2, 2021

Of course, we could argue that Andy Milonakis’s been working towards this his whole life. That his previous successes and the work he’s put into staying relevant and in people’s heads for all this time is what let him leverage his fame into an artistic career. And we’d be right, an extremely talented non-famous person would have a hard time selling 7.5 ETH worth of NFTs in one day.

However, the fact remains. Andy Milonakis came, saw, and conquered.

