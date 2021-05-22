A volatile week in crypto across the board. One consistent theme throughout the ups and downs? There are always some new NFT projects taking place. Let’s crack open the latest from this week’s NFT news.

This Week’s Non-Fungible Token News

Andy Warhol Foundation & Christies Hit The Market

The Andy Warhol Foundation teamed up with Christies to list “Andy Warhol: Machine Made”, a five-piece non-fungible token series with bids starting at $10,000. They include signature Warhol motifs, with benefits going towards the Warhol Foundation. The auction is set to close next week.

However, the listing didn’t come without some controversy. Some experts have claimed that Christies is mis-representing the authenticity of the digital versions, and that this offering rings closer to ‘exhibition copies’.

The Simplicity of a $1M Pixel

Would you pay $1M for a simple red dot pixel NFT? Last month, digital artist Pak sold “The Pixel” on Sotheby’s for well over $1M, but many might argue that seeing this happening again seems unlikely. However, with a listing on OpenSea this week, we’ll find out in short time if “A million dollar red pixel” will yield it’s asking price.

Major League Soccer Is Kickin’ It

The first major sports league to get involved in NFTs has come to market. The MLS is starting off with art-focused tokens, but wants to explore further blockchain technology technology, including integration with smart contract-based ticketing and media rights.

NFTs: Digital Luxury Goods

London-based Angelo Galasso is known for luxury goods. But now, the AG website has a special section for NFTs. In collaboration with digital artist Lee ‘Doc Lee’ Robinson, 24 unique art pieces will be listed on OpenSea, inspired by AG fashion pieces.

Despite a recent pullback in crypto markets, new NFT projects continue to emerge each week | Source: CRYPTOCAP on TradingView.com

More NFTs Headed To The Finish Line

From fan tokens to unique digital art, we’ve seen a surge in racing-integrated blockchain tech lately. This week, F1’s Red Bull Racing Honda teamed up with Tezos as an ‘Official Blockchain Technology Partner’. First up for Tezos? Building out the team’s first ever NFT experience.

NFT Platform Bitski Hosts Levi’s & Tennis Star Naomi Osaka

As part of Levi’s celebration of ‘501 Day’, a full slate of digital content programming was unleashed, including a pairing with Naomi Osaka. The Naomi Osaka NFT 501 Originals Trading Card Drop took place on NFT platform Bitski, a collaborative NFT platform engaging with brands and talent.

The 23-year-old, four-time Grand Slam champion got her start in NFTs in a collaborative work with sister Mari Osaka; the two released a five-piece series yielding roughly $600,000, with the proceeds donated to The Play Academy.

