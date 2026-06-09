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BNB has already forced its way back into the upper end of the crypto market rankings by beating XRP in May, but the next question is much bigger than its battle with XRP.

A new analysis argues that the token can still reclaim its old high and push above $2,000, but any talk of a $10,000 to $20,000 BNB price requires a much larger crypto market than the one that exists today.

The Math Behind BNB’s Push Above $10,000

Crypto Patel, a popular crypto analyst on X, published an interesting breakdown of BNB’s price ceiling this week, and the numbers are worth sitting with. BNB currently holds a market cap of about $80.6 billion, placing it at number four in global rankings, only behind Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT. Its all-time high of around $1,370 in October 2025 implies a market cap that reached somewhere near $185 billion at its peak.

Although the peak all-time high means BNB has managed to hold huge value before, getting to $10,000 per token is an entirely different scale of ambition. With BNB’s supply on an assumed long-term burn trajectory to a 100 million supply target, a $10,000 price would imply a market cap of $1 trillion, which is almost what the total market cap of Bitcoin is worth today.

A $20,000 BNB, he pointed out, would represent a $2 trillion valuation for a single asset, which would exceed the combined worth of the entire crypto market as it stands right now. “Anyone throwing out $20,000 as a near-term target is selling you something, not analyzing,” the analyst wrote.

Can BNB Really Overtake Ethereum?

BNB overtook XRP again in market cap rankings in mid-May, and the distance between them has been growing since then. The next crypto is Ethereum, and BNB overtaking Ethereum is not impossible, but the current market cap gap makes it more of a long-term challenge.

At today’s supply, BNB would need to trade around $1,500 to match Ethereum’s $203 billion valuation, using the current ETH market cap as a static comparison. That level is close to BNB’s previous all-time high zone, which means a flip could only happen soon if BNB returns to record levels while the Ethereum price stays relatively the same. However, in a real-world scenario, Ethereum would likely also rise in a broad market recovery.

The more pressing structural obstacle is one Crypto Patel identified as the Binance concentration risk. Almost every value driver for BNB, the burn mechanism, exchange fee utility, on-chain activity, and institutional custody, runs through or is adjacent to the crypto exchange Binance. Any serious negativity against Binance would also dent BNB’s price action.

Crypto Patel’s believable bull case is reclaiming the old high and pushing toward $3,000. However, the analyst’s chart also projected a trajectory that eventually reaches the $20,000 range, placing that scenario in 2029 at the earliest.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com