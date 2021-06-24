As a result of the recent cryptocurrency market explosion, crypto enthusiasts are thinking about the potential long-term growth of cryptocurrencies and which are worth investing in. Solanax is an automated market maker (AMM) based on the Solana blockchain, which is set to be a game-changer in the cryptocurrency world. If you haven’t yet gotten your hands on it, don’t worry; you haven’t missed an investing opportunity. The private sale is still ongoing until Friday, 25th June!

What are the advantages of participating, and why should one do so?

After reviewing the team, the whitepaper and looking into the roadmap that the project has set out, there is no doubt that the platform will improve the way people do their everyday transactions with its simple interface for the public to trade at a record high blockchain speed and low gas fees.

Benefits

There are no time-consuming processes or intermediaries.

It offers a straightforward interface and low gas fees while initiating the transactions.

Solanax increases blockchain speed and makes it more convenient to transact than its peers in the cryptocurrency market.

Solanax is based on Solana’s Proof-of-History verification concept rather than a Proof-of-Work system (as that of Ethereum’s); it will enable users to leverage Solanax’s phenomenal transaction capabilities (Solanax to handle thousands of transactions in a second as compared to Ethereum’s 15).

Do Not Miss Out On The Last Chance Of Private Sale Of Solanax!

The Solana blockchain is significantly faster than its competitors, and the ongoing private sale is a chance for crypto fans and investors to get in on this game-changing opportunity.

Total Supply: 80 000 000 SOLD Tokens.

There will be 20 Million SOLD Tokens distributed before the CEX listing.

You can contact their sales staff at sale@solanax.org for assistance with any questions you may have.

The most crucial part is that whilst having high transaction fees and low gas prices, Solanax does not compromise on the security aspect.

Contact