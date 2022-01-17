A multiplayer online game is the best mapping of reality, which makes it the best experimental place: Players control their virtual characters to perform various actions and activities, a mapping of the real world at a very low cost. Playing games is a very efficient way of learning, some games can even guide social development.

In ancient war games, players can learn the combat theories of various armies and understand the huge cost and impact of war. In shooting games, players can know all kinds of weapons. In racing games, players can turn into a racer. In Plato Farm, players can witness how Plato’s utopia come true!

The utopian experiment of Plato Farm

Plato Farm is a metaverse business game. Users can build a civilization from scratch with their wisdom in a brand new virtual world, and accumulate wealth, contacts, and prestige, develop social groups, build organizations, form a larger, more efficient social system, and earn a generous return at the same time.

Players generally start Plato Farm with agriculture business. They can choose to grow crops or raise livestock, turning their barren land into a prosperous city. The different choices of different players form the divisions of labor in society. They need to cooperate and trade with each other and develop the civilization and productivity of society step by step.

This is the “Utopia” described by Plato. The fundamental economic activities gradually connect with each other and become the basis of political unity. This process is reproduced in Plato Farm. For example, if players want to produce milk, they need to buy cattle farms, cattle feed, etc. Therefore, they may establish a long-term relationship with players who produce those items and form a supply chain; More advanced food requires a lot of milk, so players who produce milk can form an alliance to maximize their benefits.

All such actions are driven spontaneously by the player’s interests. In Plato Farm, all production materials are written into the blockchain by smart contracts, that is, Plato Farm is a completely decentralized market economy without government intervention. This kind of gaming relationship driven by economic interests is very important for our daily life. It is what you can learn in Plato Farm. This is what makes the game fun!

A fully decentralized economy

In Plato Farm, players can walk through the development history of human society. It is a blockchain-based NFT game. The props in the game are liquid NFTs that can be traded. An important mechanism is that NPCs can recycle such NFTs, and the recycled quantity and NFT price are determined by the GDP of the game. Such a mechanism is mapping the development of productivity and the upgrade of equipment in reality, and it also reflects the development law that the working people determine social progress.

From the perspective of Play to earn, the NFT recycling mechanism provides players with a more sustainable benefit. When the user growth enters the bottleneck stage, most GameFi projects will choose to add new gameplays to maintain the player’s revenue. The NFT recycling mechanism of Plato Farm not only guarantees user benefits but is also more realistic.

A GameFi project with more Financial gameplay

To guarantee the player income, Plato Farm also has a bond-based mechanism with token deposit income, which is the first among its GameFi peers. With their judgment, players can choose to conduct hedge trade in Plato Farm: They can sell their NFTs or the game token Mark to the smart contract, and redeem them when a higher profit opportunity arises.

The game assets in other Gamefi projects can only be used for spot transactions. Therefore, players of those games can only follow the life cycle of the game and watch their returns get smaller and smaller.

The bond-based mechanism is similar to the futures and options in the real world. It also conforms to reality and historical development. After all, futures and options were first adopted in the field of agriculture. The supply and demand relation determines the price. The harvest of agricultural products is greatly affected by the natural environment such as weather. To ensure their benefits, farmers and merchants create future transactions to prescribe the price of the coming year.

The technological innovation of Plato Farm

Now, let’s take a look at the technological innovations of Plato Farm:

The form of the game NFT token protocol Login and registration Purchase of props In-game token swaps

1. The form of the game

Most blockchain games are in the form of DApp. Plato Farm, on the other hand, adopts the APP form. Combined with the professional game engine Unity, it provides an excellent game screen quality and gaming experience.

DApp blockchain games have many disadvantages such as slow loading speed, high occupation of the network, poor game screen quality, and poor gaming experience.

Plato Farm adopts the Unity engine. Unity is a multi-platform comprehensive game development tool developed by Unity Technologies. It is a professional game engine that allows players to easily create content such as 3D video games, architectural visualization, and real-time 3D animation, etc. It performs excellently in terms of screen quality, gaming experience, etc.

NFTs in Plato Farm adopts ERC1155 protocol

Plato Farm uses the ERC1155 protocol to mint various prop NFTs in the game, which greatly improves efficiency and reduces time and gas fee costs. The ownership of NFTs in the game belongs to the player and is stored in the player’s own wallet. At the same time, players can freely trade their NFTs.

Login and registration

The most famous blockchain game, Axie, is registered by email, and its players need to register the Ronin wallet, and then bind the email through the Ronin wallet. The whole process is quite complicated.

Plato Farm, on the other hand, has a decentralized wallet function, and players can directly use the wallet to log in without manual binding. Players can play the game just by logging in to the wallet, which is much simpler. If players don’t have a wallet, they can just create a wallet in the game.

Purchase of game props

4.1. The purchase process of Axie

It is quite troublesome for novices to buy pets in Axie. The general process is:

Register on a certain website and buy ETH; Transfer the ETH to Metamask; Transfer the ETH in Metamask to the Ronin wallet; Finally, purchase game props on the official website through Ronin wallet.

4.2. The purchase process of Plato Farm

Users only need HT and USDT to purchase NFTs from Plato Farm. There are two purchase methods:

Method 1 is suitable for purchasing all NFT props:

Buy HT and USDT on the exchange. HT is mainly used to purchase props and pay for miners. USDT is mainly used to purchase props, purchase MARK and PLATO tokens.

Players can buy MARK tokens with USDT in the game, and then purchase NFTs with those MARK tokens.

Method 2 is more suitable for purchasing NFTs except for raw materials:

Players can use MARK to purchase NFTs except for raw materials directly in the game.

In-game token swaps

Plato Farm supports in-game token swaps, while other blockchain games must conduct token swaps outside the game.

Plato Farm can trade MARK and PLATO tokens directly in the game, and use them to purchase other props. The integration trading engine will automatically select the optimal path to place orders on mainstream decentralized exchanges such as UniSwap, SuShiSwap, and MDEX. Allow players to trade MARK and PLATO tokens with one click.

It is reported that Plato Farm currently has acquired investments from well-known institutions such as Chronos Ventures, Cipholio Ventures, ZBS capital, Chain Broker, CryptoDep, Vadym Piholenko, OP Crypto, K&R, Formless Beta, Gagarin Crypto, Gcrypto Media, Top 7 ICO, Block Patch, CryptoPhd capital, Okex Blockdream Venture, Huobi Ventures, etc. Favored by the capital market, Plato Farm is likely to stir up another metaverse boom. It revolutionizes the current farm games and truly realizes the fun and economy of farm management.