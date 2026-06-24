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TL;DR

THORChain trading has resumed after a lengthy halt linked to a $10.7 million exploit.

The restart brings swaps and liquidity actions back online, but confidence now depends on post-incident execution.

RUNE traders are watching whether activity returns without another security setback.

THORChain Comes Back Online

THORChain is back in focus after trading activity resumed following a multi-week halt tied to a reported $10.7 million exploit. The restart is a major moment for the cross-chain liquidity protocol because the real test after any DeFi security incident is not just whether developers can patch the issue. It is whether users and liquidity providers trust the system enough to return.

The protocol’s role is straightforward but risky: THORChain lets users swap assets across chains without relying on wrapped-token bridges in the usual sense. That design has always made it one of the more ambitious liquidity networks in DeFi, but it also means security assumptions are critical. When an exploit hits a cross-chain system, the damage can spread quickly across users, pools and market confidence.

Why The Halt Was So Important

A long halt is painful for any protocol, but it can also prevent a bad situation from becoming worse. In THORChain’s case, reports around the incident pointed to an Asgard vault exploit and subsequent security checks, upgrades and migration work before full activity resumed. That creates a difficult balance: move too slowly and users lose patience; move too quickly and the protocol risks reopening before the problem is properly contained.

The restoration of swaps, signing, churning and liquidity-provider actions suggests the network is trying to return to normal operation. Still, the market will now watch how stable the restart is. DeFi users have become less forgiving after years of bridge hacks, oracle incidents and liquidity pool failures.

RUNE Market Reaction Is Only Part Of The Story

RUNE price action may draw the immediate headlines, but the more important metrics are usage and liquidity. A protocol can resume trading and still struggle if liquidity providers hesitate to redeploy capital. Conversely, a clean restart with steady volume can help rebuild confidence even if the token remains volatile.

For THORChain, the path back depends on transparency around the exploit, clear communication from developers and evidence that the upgraded safeguards are working. Security incidents do not automatically end a protocol, but they do reset the burden of proof.

A Broader DeFi Lesson

The THORChain restart also speaks to a larger DeFi issue. Cross-chain liquidity remains one of crypto’s most valuable infrastructure categories, but also one of its most dangerous. Users want native asset movement without centralized exchanges, yet the technical complexity creates attack surfaces that are hard to eliminate completely.

That means every major cross-chain recovery becomes a public test case. If THORChain can resume activity smoothly, it may reinforce the view that DeFi protocols can recover from serious incidents. If problems continue, the market may become even more cautious toward cross-chain liquidity systems.

This coverage is based on information from THORChain.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from THORChain, available at THORChain