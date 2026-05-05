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Bitmine Immersion Technologies, the world’s largest known Ethereum treasury company, acquired an additional 101,745 ETH last week for over $240 million, pushing total holdings to 5.18 million tokens — as Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee declared that a new crypto cycle has quietly begun.

The latest purchase, which included 10,000 ETH acquired directly from the Ethereum Foundation in an over-the-counter transaction at an average price of $2,292 per token, brings Bitmine’s cumulative ETH position to 5,180,131 tokens — equivalent to approximately 4.29% of Ethereum’s total circulating supply of 120.7 million coins, according to the company’s official press release via PR Newswire. The firm is now 86% of the way toward what it calls the “Alchemy of 5%” — its stated goal of controlling 5% of all ETH in existence.

Lee Calls The Cycle Turn

In the company’s May 4 update, Lee framed the moment with conviction. “Crypto Spring, in our view, has commenced,” he stated in the release, “and like past cycles, investor sentiment and conviction are muted and bearish even as crypto prices strengthen.” The declaration echoes a pattern seen in prior bull runs — where macro skepticism and subdued retail sentiment coincide with a structural turn in institutional positioning.

Lee pointed to two long-term drivers underpinning his bullish thesis on Ethereum specifically. The first is the accelerating trend of Wall Street institutions tokenizing financial assets on blockchain rails. The second is the rise of agentic AI systems that, in his view, will increasingly require public and neutral blockchains for payments and verification — a use case Lee believes positions Ethereum as the default infrastructure layer.

A Staking Machine At Scale

Beyond accumulation, Bitmine has built a yield-generating operation to match. As of May 3, the company had staked 4,362,757 ETH — over 84% of its total holdings — through MAVAN (Made in America Validator Network), its institutional-grade staking platform launched earlier in 2026. Per the press release, annualized staking revenues currently stand at $297 million, with projected annual rewards of $352 million once fully deployed at Bitmine’s 2.91% seven-day yield rate.

The company’s investor base reflects the scale of the bet. ARK’s Cathie Wood, Founders Fund, Pantera, Galaxy Digital, Kraken, and DCG are all listed as institutional backers, according to the release.

As of this writing, Ethereum trades at around $2,336, still approximately 52% below its all-time high of $4,946 reached last August — a gap that, according to Lee, represents exactly the kind of underappreciation that has historically preceded generational moves in the nascent sector.

ETH's price records some bullish momentum on the daily chart. Source: ETHUSD chart on Tradingview

Cover image from ChatGPT, ETHUSD chart from Tradingview