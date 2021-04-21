Torum, a social media platform specially designed for cryptocurrency users, is proud to announce that the project is now backed by some of the most promising VCs in the crypto industry. The $1.45M private round was participated by 13 private investors which consist of AU21 Capital, Momentum 6, Lotus Capital, Consensus Lab, Redline Blockchain Capital, Waterdrip Capital, Angel One, Hotbit, Oasis Capital, N7 Labs, Skywater Capital, IDC and Worshipper Capital.

Social Media + DeFi + NFT on Binance Smart Chain

Based on Binance Smart Chain, Torum seeks to build the first crypto social media platform that is fully integrated with NFT and DeFi functionalities. In short, crypto addicts can stay connected with one another and gain access to every crypto-centric service on Torum.

With the resources and connection from its VC team, Torum is able to venture into NFT and DeFi spaces and introduce innovative use cases continuously to the crypto industry.

Re-define Crypto Social Media

Launched on the 1st of July 2020, Torum emphasizes gamification elements and token utility to bring the best crypto social experience to the crypto space. In future, Torum strives to become the adoption bridge that connects the general public into the crypto industry.

XTM, the native token of Torum that is obtained as part of the ecosystem incentive can be used in at least 10 different purposes, including gift purchase, content boosting and NFT trading. The revenue generated by the ecosystem will be redistributed back to the Torum community through various gamified methods designed by the team.

About Torum

Torum is a social media platform that is specially designed for cryptocurrency users. Placed in the top 50,000 Alexa Rank, Torum has become one of the most popular hangout spots joined by over 29,000 crypto addicts from every corner of the world.

For Contact

Jayson Tan, CMO

Email: hello@torum.com

Community: https://t.me/torum_official_group_en

Official Website: https://torum.com

