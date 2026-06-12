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TL;DR

TRM Labs says crypto scammers are already seeding ticketing, betting and meme-coin schemes ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The firm identified four addresses tied to three live operations, though receipts so far remain small.

TRM says one Polygon ticket scam address received $1,562, mostly on April 1, 2026.

The warning is early-stage, but TRM says scammers are using familiar tactics including fake payment flows, exchange accounts and cross-chain swaps.

Crypto scammers are already positioning around the 2026 World Cup, with TRM Labs warning that fake ticketing portals, fixed-match betting schemes and speculative fan tokens are beginning to appear before the tournament.

In a June 11 report, TRM said it had identified four addresses connected to three live operations targeting football fans. The amounts received so far are small, but the firm framed the activity as early-stage scam infrastructure rather than a finished campaign.

Fake Tickets And Fixed-Bet Claims

The most direct consumer risk is fake ticketing. TRM described phishing-style ticket checkout pages that push users into crypto payment flows controlled by scammers. These pages can look like legitimate event portals, but payments are routed to addresses linked to fraudulent processors.

One Polygon ticket scam address cited by TRM received $1,562, mostly on April 1, 2026. Across the initially identified World Cup-related scam addresses, total receipts were under $1,700.

That small figure is important. It suggests the schemes are still being seeded and tested rather than already operating at large scale. But early detection matters because sports-related scams can grow quickly as major tournaments approach and search demand rises.

TRM also highlighted fixed-match betting schemes, where scammers promise insider information or guaranteed results in exchange for upfront crypto payments. According to the report, funds from those operations may be routed toward exchange custodial accounts.

Meme Coins And Fan Speculation

The report also flagged speculative commemorative tokens, including a $WORLDCUP token listed on LBank. TRM said such tokens lack official FIFA affiliation and can expose users to pump-and-dump risk.

This is a familiar pattern in crypto. Major cultural events can become magnets for tokens that lean on branding, fan excitement or implied association without any official connection. Some may be harmless speculation, but others can be designed to trap retail buyers after early promoters exit.

For users, the key point is simple: event-themed tokens should not be treated as official just because they reference a major tournament, team or slogan. Verifying affiliation through official channels matters.

Scammers Still Use Cross-Chain Tools

TRM said scammers continue to use cross-chain swaps and custodial exchanges as part of their operational flow. In one example, the report described movement from Polygon to Tron, a route that can complicate tracing for casual observers.

More broadly, TRM said scammers have moved $1.9 billion through cross-chain bridges to complicate tracing. The firm also cited approximately $35 billion flowing to fraud-linked wallets in 2025 and a record $158 billion in total illicit crypto activity that year.

Those larger figures are not specific to the World Cup scams. They are useful context for why even small early campaigns deserve attention: the infrastructure and playbooks used in small scams often resemble those used in larger fraud networks.

Why The Warning Matters Now

The 2026 World Cup is still ahead, but the crypto angle has already become more visible through sponsorships, betting markets, token speculation and cross-border payments.

That gives scammers a wide surface area. Fake ticketing appeals to fans, fixed-bet schemes target gamblers, and event-themed tokens target speculative traders looking for the next short-lived narrative.

TRM’s warning is not that World Cup crypto scams have already exploded. It is that the first signs are visible, and users should treat crypto payment requests around tickets, betting tips and unofficial fan tokens with extra caution before the tournament hype cycle accelerates.