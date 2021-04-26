AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the Unmarshal Token (MARSH) under the pair USDT/MARSH on Apr 26 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications. Synergistically built with the support of Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot Network, and Solana, Unmarshal intends to revitalize data collection, distribution, and interpretation to propel the DeFi economy forward. It is an advanced solution that aims at transforming raw and unstructured blockchain data into a meaningful form to ease the integration of real-time blockchain data into decentralized applications, thus unmarshalling the potential of DApps.

Compared to other data providers in the Crypto Market, Unamrshal stands out by providing simplified and structured data in multiple formats like APIs, graphQl, websockets, and notifications for users. Unmarshal does all the heavy lifting for Dapps by decoding the on-chain data, including NFTs, and providing simplified data.

MARSH, the Unmarshal utility token, will be required for staking services on Unmarshal. MARSH tokens will incentivize network contributors for their contributions to the network. Unmarshal aims to become the go-to destination for any digital asset on-chain data across multiple chains.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Unmarshal

