In partnership with cross-chain DeFi protocol SuperFarm, renowned decentralized poker platform Virtue Poker will launch its IDO on SuperStarter. The platform aims to integrate NFTs offerings into their online poker platform following the sale of VPP tokens.

Decentralized Poker Platform To Introduce NFTs To Online Gambling

As the hype surrounding NFTs and decentralized casinos is at an all-time high, one of the leading decentralized poker platforms, Virtual Poker, aims to introduce non-fungible tokens (NFTs) following the launch of its initial DEX offering (IDO).

Following a successful private funding round worth $5 million, Virtue Poker has entered into a long-term partnership with SuperFarm to launch its IDO and collaborate on other joint initiatives for integrating NFTs into the poker platform. The upcoming IDO will be listed on SuperFarm’s new launchpad, SuperStarter.

Virtue Poker, built by ConsenSys, and based on the Ethereum blockchain, will utilize SuperFarm’s innovative cross-chain DeFi protocol to turn its native tokens into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the need of any coding. In the upcoming IDO, Virtue Poker plans to list a portion of its Virtue Poker tokens (VPP) for sale, offering SuperFarm community members an exclusive chance to procure these coins. Other than ownership, token holders can also earn up to 50% of the platform’s fee by staking their tokens and have a say in the platform’s future projects.

Designed by SuperFarm, SuperStarter is a decentralized protocol, enabling entrepreneurs to showcase their projects and organize IDOs and private pre-sales while ensuring high-level security and compliance with all regulatory standards. The strategic partnership means a lot as it highlights yet another use case of NFTs in the decentralized gaming ecosystem.

Ryan Gittleson, Founder and CEO of Virtue Poker, adds, “As we approach a full mainnet release, partnering with SuperFarm for launching NFTs helps immortalize this historic moment for us. We believe using Ethereum to create a provably fair and easy-to-access poker platform will be revolutionary for the multi-billion-dollar online poker industry.”