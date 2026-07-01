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A new stablecoin project backed by a broad group of payments and finance names has pulled the XRP Ledger back into the conversation. Open USD, or OUSD, is governed by Open Standard and has been described as a consortium-backed stablecoin involving more than 140 companies, including Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, BlackRock, Coinbase, and Ripple.

TL;DR

Open Standard has announced Open USD, a new consortium-governed stablecoin.

The backer list reportedly includes Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, BlackRock, Coinbase, and Ripple.

Former Ripple engineer Matt Hamilton compared parts of the design to XRP Ledger architecture from 2012.

The comparison is technical commentary, not proof that OUSD is issued on XRPL or built by Ripple.

The XRP angle is not that Ripple is exclusively building OUSD. That would be the wrong read. The more interesting point is that former Ripple principal engineer Matt Hamilton has argued that the project’s multi-lateral reserve-sharing structure resembles ideas that were already present in the XRP Ledger’s early design.

What OUSD is — and what it is not

OUSD is being positioned as a stablecoin governed by Open Standard, with participation from a large consortium. Its early rollout is expected to involve Solana and Tempo first, rather than launching as an XRP Ledger-native product. That distinction matters because XRP communities can sometimes move quickly from comparison to assumed integration.

In this case, the clean framing is technical. The discussion is about whether the settlement and reserve-sharing design echoes concepts that XRPL supporters have been discussing for years. It is not an official announcement that Ripple controls the product or that the stablecoin is issued directly on XRPL.

Why XRPL keeps appearing in stablecoin debates

The XRP Ledger was designed with fast settlement and asset movement in mind. Long before the current stablecoin boom, XRPL architecture included features intended to support issued assets, payment paths, and multi-party settlement. That is why stablecoin designs often trigger comparisons from long-time XRP developers and supporters.

Hamilton’s point, as framed in the validated handoff, is that OUSD’s structure resembles ideas built into XRPL in 2012. For XRP holders, that is a reminder that the ledger’s design was early to several conversations now moving into mainstream finance.

The real signal for XRP readers

The market should avoid turning this into an integration story unless one is formally announced. But even as a comparison, it matters. Stablecoins are becoming one of the most important parts of global crypto infrastructure, and major payments companies are now actively exploring consortium models.

If those models look similar to older XRPL design ideas, it gives XRP supporters a narrative boost. It suggests that some of the ledger’s earliest assumptions about settlement and issued value are being revisited by larger financial players. The open question is whether that eventually translates into direct XRPL usage, or whether the market simply borrows design ideas without routing activity through the XRP Ledger itself.

For readers, the XRP angle is strongest when it is kept precise. Network activity, stablecoin settlement, and technical comparisons can all support the ledger’s utility story, but they should not be stretched into claims that the source material does not directly support.

This report is based on information from XRPL documentation.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.