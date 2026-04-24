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European crypto exchange WhiteBIT has unveiled a five-year agreement with FC Barcelona to extend its strategic alliance, aiming to take digital assets beyond the industry and support global innovation in sports.

WhiteBIT Until 2030, Here We Go!

On Friday, Spanish football giant FC Barcelona and crypto exchange WhiteBIT announced the renewal of their partnership. The club, also known as Barça, has signed a partnership agreement with Europe’s largest crypto exchange by traffic volume for an additional 5 years.

WhiteBIT has collaborated with Barça since 2022 and will remain one of the club’s Global Partners and its Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner until 2030. Last year, the exchange displayed the name of its first International Crypto Trading Cup (ICTC 2025) winner on the LED boards during El Clásico, Spain’s biggest football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to the announcement, the strategic alliance will bring together the crypto world and FC Barcelona to “set new standards for how technology is integrated into global ecosystems and how the future relationship between digital finance, fans and sport takes shape.”

WhiteBIT and FC Barcelona's CEOs unveil five-year partnership agreement. Source: WhiteBIT

Following the partnership extension, WhiteBIT will also take on an expanded role across FC Barcelona’s men’s first team, women’s team, and basketball team. In addition, it will partner with the Barça Innovation Hub (BIHUB).

Manel del Río, CEO of FC Barcelona, affirmed that the renewal strengthens Barça’s commitment to strategic alliances with globally leading companies:

This renewal highlights the strength and appeal of our brand, as well as our ability to connect with innovative sectors. In this case, the cryptocurrency sector, a growing field with significant strategic potential for the coming years.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Nosov, President and Founder of W Group, which includes WhiteBIT, emphasized the exchange’s mission to support mass crypto adoption “by bringing technology to everyone, everywhere.”

Taking Crypto Beyond The Industry

The alliance seeks to make cryptocurrencies a “practical, everyday tool for millions of fans around the world,” the announcement noted, moving the partnership beyond visibility to execution by developing real-world crypto applications designed to scale across the sports industry.

Therefore, both brands will collaborate on new initiatives, including fan engagement, digital education, and interactive experiences, with the goal of bridging the gap between technology and the global audience.

“Together with Barça, we are taking crypto beyond the industry and into everyday life—creating experiences that millions of fans can actually use. This is how adoption happens,” Nosov stated.

Notably, they will introduce an FC Barcelona-themed design for the exchange’s WhiteBIT Nova debit card, allowing fans to personalize their card with the club’s visual identity. The card will also offer benefits beyond the design update, including special features and future partner advantages linked to the collaboration.

Moreover, WhiteBIT has launched a promotion to give away 52 Spotify Camp Nou tickets for El Clásico on May 10, 2026. Users must complete a series of actions on the exchange between April 24 and May 4 for a chance to win.

As of this writing, WhiteBIT’s token, WBT, is trading at $55.4, a 1.1% increase in the monthly timeframe.

WBT's performance in the one-week chart. Source: WBTUSDT on TradingView

Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com