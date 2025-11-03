Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: ➡️ The crypto market took a downturn in early October that wiped out $19B in leveraged positions.

➡️ The US’ trade war with China was a key trigger but has since been resolved.

➡️ However, the crypto market has been slow to recover as Bitcoin hovers around $107K.

➡️ PEPENODE could be a better investment while sentiment on Bitcoin changes.

The cryptocurrency market has yet to recover from its October downturn, despite a recent meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping, which resolved most of the triggers for the decline. In the meantime, we’re evaluating $PEPENODE as a potential alternative investment while the crypto market remains sluggish.

The crypto market experienced a severe downturn in October after the US announced 100% tariffs on goods from China, wiping $19B in leveraged positions off the board. Since then, the market has slowly recovered, but key coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum are still sitting significantly below their ATH prices.

Donald Trump met with China’s President Xi Jinping on October 30th to address the issue and agree on several key points for the future of trade between the two nations, including a one-year delay on restrictions around the export of rare earth minerals.

Despite the upbeat tone set by both leaders after the conference, crypto investors haven’t seen the market turnaround expected from a resolution to the trade conflict. Bitcoin is currently trading at $107K, just slightly above the October low of $105K.

Although Bitcoin appeared to recover to $110K after the meeting, sentiment on the cryptocurrency is down once again. In part, this is an after-effect of the brutal liquidation spree, which stopped $BTC’s momentum dead in its tracks. Retail confidence will take a while to return, but market conditions aren’t helping.

While the Federal Reserve lowered the interest rate on October 29, Chairman Jerome Powell threw a spanner in the works by suggesting that the Fed will not continue to cut rates in December.

It’s unclear whether we’ve reached the bottom of the dip yet, as momentum on Bitcoin continues to falter. It’s a smart move to buy cheap $BTC, but it’s also worth diversifying your portfolio to ensure you’re not trying to catch a falling knife.

That’s why we’re taking a look at a promising crypto presale that intends to offer long-term appreciation for your investment. It’s $PEPENODE, the crypto token for an upcoming mining simulator that has a real-world on-chain economy that rewards you in crypto. Let’s take a look.

PEPENODE – Build Your Own Virtual Mining Rig and Earn $PEPENODE as a Reward

$PEPENODE is the crypto token for the PEPENODE project. In this Mine-To-Earn simulator, you can run your own virtual crypto mining server with rewards in real meme coins, including $PEPENODE.

The days when anyone could run their own crypto mining server from home and make a profit are long gone. Today, mining proof-of-work tokens is mostly the domain of whales and institutions with deep pockets. However, PEPENODE offers all the excitement of operating a crypto mining setup without the cost.

It’s an online game completely connected to the blockchain, ensuring all your assets are securely stored in your own wallet. When you start running PEPENODE, you receive your own private server room that you can customize with server nodes you purchase using $PEPENODE.

Once your servers are operational, they will passively generate $PEPENODE based on your virtual hash rate. The more servers you have, the more $PEPENODE you will earn. Of course, since space is limited, investing in more expensive server nodes enhances the efficiency of your mining setup.

Part of PEPENODE’s appeal lies in the game’s flexible economy. Unlike staking, your $PEPENODE is accessible at any time. All you need to do is sell your server nodes, and you immediately have access to the tokens you’ve invested in them — but it’ll lower your hash rate as a result.

Being successful in PEPENODE is all about how you spend your $PEPENODE for the best returns. Buying the most expensive servers isn’t always the best way forward – some server nodes offer bonuses when combined, so you’ll need to think tactically about which ones you buy to maximize your hash rate.

Players who join the PEPENODE game as soon as it goes live will have an advantage, as their server nodes will have been running longer. That makes it easier to rise through the ranks and buy higher tiers of server nodes, but there’s another way to make the most of your early-game start.

The $PEPENODE presale is currently live, offering cheap tokens to those who want to build huge server farms from the moment the game drops. The presale has already raised over $2M, but $PEPENODE is still only $0.0011317 per token.

The real advantage is in the presale staking rewards. The $PEPENODE you buy can be staked for up to 633% in rewards per annum, but don’t delay – it’s a dynamic presale, so the longer you leave it, the less you’ll be rewarded when you do stake your tokens.

For the best players who are swimming in $PEPENODE, there are other rewards as well. The PEPENODE game will feature a leaderboard showcasing who’s running the most profitable server farms, with airdropped meme tokens like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN awarded to the top spots.

Buy $PEPENODE now before the mining game goes live.

All crypto products are volatile. Make sure to always do your own research before investing and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

Authored by Bodgan Patru, Bitcoinist, https://bitcoinist.com/why-crypto-is-down-despite-us-truce-dip-buy-pepenode/