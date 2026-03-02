Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Crypto influencers just got a new way to make money on X. The social media platform owned by Elon Musk quietly reversed its long-standing ban on sponsored crypto content over the weekend, rolling out a paid partnership labeling system that now lets creators openly monetize their crypto posts.

It’s a notable shift for a platform that has always been the unofficial home of crypto culture — but the new rules come with significant limitations that not everyone will be happy about.

Influencers Must Police Their Own Reach

Under the updated policy, any post that involves a brand paying or rewarding a user to promote a product or service must be tagged with a visible paid partnership label.

According to X, the label is meant to keep things honest between creators and their followers. Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, said the move is designed to help people grow their businesses on the platform without sacrificing transparency.

But here’s where it gets complicated. The ban on crypto promotions has not been lifted everywhere. Reports say that influencers are personally responsible for making sure their paid crypto posts are not visible to audiences in the European Union, the UK, and Australia — three markets with tough financial promotion regulations.

Today we’re announcing Paid Partnership labels on posts. X’s core value is providing on authentic pulse on humanity. While we want to encourage people to build their businesses on X, undisclosed promotions hurt the integrity of the product and lead people to distrust the content… pic.twitter.com/CmrRDx5tU1 — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) March 1, 2026

X is not doing that filtering for them. The burden of compliance sits squarely on the creator, which raises real questions about how consistently those geographic restrictions will actually be enforced.

The updated framework also keeps a number of content categories off the paid promotions table entirely. According to X’s revised guidelines, sponsored posts tied to alcohol, weapons, tobacco, recreational drugs, prescription medications, dating services, adult content, and health supplements remain prohibited. Political and social issue content is also banned from commercial use.

What The New Labels Mean For Crypto Culture

X has long been a central gathering point for crypto projects, communities, and traders. Announcements, token launches, market commentary — much of it has played out on this platform for years.

The ability to now attach paid labels to crypto promotional content formalizes what has already been happening informally, giving brands and creators a structured, above-board way to work together.

Whether this opens a floodgate of crypto promotion remains to be seen. The geographic restrictions are broad enough to exclude a substantial portion of global crypto activity. The EU and UK together represent a massive base of crypto users and investors, and any influencer with a significant European following will need to tread carefully.

X Money And In-App Trading On The Horizon

The crypto policy update arrives as X continues building toward a broader financial services offering. Reports indicate that Musk announced in February that X Money — the platform’s planned payments feature — is expected to launch in a limited beta within two months, ahead of a wider global rollout.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView