Xend is Listing on AscendEX

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the Xend Token (XEND) under the pair USDT/XEND on Apr 2 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Xend Finance is a DeFi platform for cooperatives and credit unions that offers multiple levels of interest by optimizing and aggregating different DeFi lending protocols to provide high, stable currency yields and token rewards to the financially underserved. The Xend Finance protocol is designed to decentralize the savings, lending, borrowing, and investment operations of credit unions and collectives while providing multi-level interest returns to members of these unions.

Xend Finance is a unique project targeting non-crypto savvy and financially underserved users in different regions of the world. Xend Finance is part of the Xend ecosystem, which has over 55,000 users currently. The ecosystem consists of the Xend application for sending and receiving money online or offline, and Geena, a business and analytics tool used by SMEs. The Xend token is used for rewards and governance. Their Mainnet is scheduled to launch on Binance Smart Chain in Q2 of 2021.

Xend Finance is also building an SDK that reduces the complexity of blockchain for developers and enables web 2.0 and web 3.0 applications to easily plug into DeFi protocols and bring their existing users into the ecosystem. Xend intends to be a platform for other financial services providers to build on. This will enable them to acquire users from existing platforms that want to give their users access to the value DeFi offers, like higher APYs and access to earn in stable currencies. With Xend Finance, anyone, whether individuals, cooperatives, or credit unions, anywhere in the world can save, lend, and invest in different DeFi protocols and start earning interest instantly.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading, and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance is a DeFi platform for cooperatives and credit unions that provides multiple levels of interest by optimizing and aggregating different DeFi lending protocols with the aim of providing high, yet stable currency yields and token rewards to the financially underserved living in unstable economies. The team is made of mathematicians, cryptographers, software engineers, global marketing experts with over 30 years of combined experience across these disciplines. The team is mostly based in Africa where they have experienced the problems they are trying to solve firsthand.

