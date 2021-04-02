Reading: Dash FastPass Rollout Across Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Sparks Bullish Surge

Xend is Listing on AscendEX

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the Xend Token (XEND) under the pair USDT/XEND on Apr 2 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Xend Finance is a DeFi platform for cooperatives and credit unions that offers multiple levels of interest by optimizing and aggregating different DeFi lending protocols to provide high, stable currency yields and token rewards to the financially underserved. The Xend Finance protocol is designed to decentralize the savings, lending, borrowing, and investment operations of credit unions and collectives while providing multi-level interest returns to members of these unions.  

Xend Finance is a unique project targeting non-crypto savvy and financially underserved users in different regions of the world. Xend Finance is part of the Xend ecosystem, which has over 55,000 users currently. The ecosystem consists of the Xend application for sending and receiving money online or offline, and Geena, a business and analytics tool used by SMEs. The Xend token is used for rewards and governance. Their Mainnet is scheduled to launch on Binance Smart Chain in Q2 of 2021.  

Xend Finance is also building an SDK that reduces the complexity of blockchain for developers and enables web 2.0 and web 3.0 applications to easily plug into DeFi protocols and bring their existing users into the ecosystem. Xend intends to be a platform for other financial services providers to build on. This will enable them to acquire users from existing platforms that want to give their users access to the value DeFi offers, like higher APYs and access to earn in stable currencies. With Xend Finance, anyone, whether individuals, cooperatives, or credit unions, anywhere in the world can save, lend, and invest in different DeFi protocols and start earning interest instantly. 

About AscendEX  

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading, and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings. 

For more information and updates, please visit: 

Website: https://ascendex.com 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global  

Telegram:  https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish  

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex 

About Xend Finance 

Xend Finance is a DeFi platform for cooperatives and credit unions that provides multiple levels of interest by optimizing and aggregating different DeFi lending protocols with the aim of providing high, yet stable currency yields and token rewards to the financially underserved living in unstable economies. The team is made of mathematicians, cryptographers, software engineers, global marketing experts with over 30 years of combined experience across these disciplines. The team is mostly based in Africa where they have experienced the problems they are trying to solve firsthand. 

For more information and updates, please visit: 

Website: https://xend.finance/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xendfinance 

Telegram: https://t.me/xendFinance 

Medium: https://medium.com/xendfinance 

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.

