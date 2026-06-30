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TL;DR

XRP daily active addresses have reportedly risen about 72% over a two-week period.

At the same time, derivatives leverage has cooled, which can make spot and on-chain signals easier to read.

The data is constructive, but it does not guarantee an XRP price breakout.

XRP is showing a cleaner on-chain signal after a sharp increase in daily active addresses coincided with a reduction in speculative derivatives leverage. For traders, that combination is worth watching because it suggests the market may be relying a little less on crowded leveraged positioning and a little more on actual network activity.

On-chain activity can be checked through XRPScan, while leverage and derivatives positioning can be monitored through dashboards such as CoinGlass. According to the validated source pack, XRP daily active addresses rose by roughly 72% over two weeks as open interest and speculative leverage cooled.

Why Address Growth Gets Traders’ Attention

Active addresses are not a perfect metric, but they are useful. Rising address activity can suggest more users interacting with the network, more transactions moving through the ledger, or renewed interest from wallets that had gone quiet. In XRP’s case, the jump comes at a time when traders are looking for signs that the asset’s support is not purely driven by leverage.

That last point matters. Crypto markets can look strong when open interest is rising, but if the move is mostly built on borrowed exposure, it can unwind violently. A market with slightly less leverage and stronger on-chain activity can feel healthier because price action is less dependent on crowded derivatives bets.

For XRP, this is especially relevant because the asset often trades on a mix of legal, institutional, payment, and community narratives. On-chain activity gives traders something more concrete to measure. It does not replace price structure, but it adds another layer to the picture.

The Caveat: More Addresses Does Not Always Mean More Demand

There is a reason analysts are careful with address data. A spike in active addresses can reflect genuine user growth, but it can also include wallet maintenance, exchange movements, automated activity, or structural transactions that do not translate into sustained buying pressure. More activity is encouraging, but it is not the same thing as a guaranteed rally.

That is why the derivatives piece is important. If active addresses rise while leverage falls, the signal looks more interesting than if both activity and leverage were exploding at the same time. It suggests that some of the froth may have left the market, allowing traders to focus more on whether the network is actually becoming busier.

The next question is whether XRP can turn this into a durable trend. A two-week jump is useful, but the market will want to see whether address activity remains elevated, whether transaction volume follows, and whether spot demand improves without another wave of unstable leverage.

For now, the setup is constructive but not conclusive. XRP has a better on-chain story than it did when leverage was doing most of the talking. The bulls will want to see that activity persist. The bears will argue that address growth means little unless it translates into stronger price action and deeper liquidity. Both sides have a point, which makes the next few sessions important for XRP’s short-term read.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from XRPScan. at XRPScan