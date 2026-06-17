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XRP is flashing a more volatile market structure after CryptoQuant data showed Binance withdrawal transaction dominance rising above 53% while a leverage metric hit its highest level of the year.

TL;DR

XRP Binance withdrawal transactions hit 53.2% on June 15 and 53.1% on June 16.

Deposits fell to 46.7% on June 15, according to the source packet.

CryptoQuant’s Binance Estimated Leverage Ratio reached 0.1899, a 2026 high.

What The CryptoQuant Data Shows

The verified source packet says XRP withdrawal transactions on Binance reached 53.2% on June 15 and 53.1% on June 16, while deposits fell to 46.7% on June 15. In plain terms, withdrawal activity was taking a larger share of Binance XRP transaction flow than deposits over that period.

That type of pattern is often read as a possible accumulation signal, because coins moving away from exchanges may reduce immediate sell-side availability. But it is not automatic proof of bullish intent. Withdrawals can reflect custody changes, internal movement, user behavior or broader exchange-flow shifts.

Leverage Adds The Real Risk

The more important detail may be CryptoQuant’s Binance Estimated Leverage Ratio. The packet says the ratio reached 0.1899 on June 16, marking a 2026 high. That points to a market where traders are using more leverage relative to exchange reserves.

High leverage can sharpen price moves in both directions. If spot demand rises, crowded short exposure can be squeezed. If price drops, leveraged longs can be liquidated quickly. That makes the XRP setup less about a guaranteed breakout and more about rising volatility risk.

Why Binance Flow Matters

Binance remains one of the largest venues for XRP trading, so changes in deposit and withdrawal behavior can influence how traders interpret near-term supply. A rising withdrawal share may suggest that some holders are moving coins off-exchange, potentially reducing liquid supply available for immediate selling.

Still, exchange-flow metrics should be paired with price action, derivatives data and broader market context. XRP can move sharply on legal, liquidity and sentiment catalysts, and isolated flow data can become misleading if used alone.

What XRP Traders Are Watching

The next signal is whether XRP price follows the flow data with a clean breakout or whether leverage creates a liquidation trap. If open interest and leverage keep rising without spot confirmation, the market becomes more fragile. If withdrawals remain elevated while price strengthens, the accumulation interpretation becomes more credible.

For now, the setup is clear: Binance XRP flows and leverage are both pointing to a market that may be preparing for a larger move. The direction still depends on whether buyers or forced liquidations take control first.

This report is based on information from CryptoQuant Quicktake and TradingView XRPUSD.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.