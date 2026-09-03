Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The XRP Ledger’s Automated Market Maker amendment has reached 80% validator consensus, starting the activation window for native AMM functionality on the network.

That is a meaningful moment for XRPL because it pushes the ledger closer to a more native DeFi model. XRP has always had deep exchange liquidity and a strong payments narrative, but DeFi has not been the network’s defining strength in the same way it has been for Ethereum, Solana, or other smart contract ecosystems.

A native AMM could help change that.

But the wording needs care. The amendment reaching 80% consensus does not mean the feature is already fully active. It begins the required holding period before enablement, assuming support remains high enough.

For more details, visit the official Xrpl platform.

TL;DR

XRPL’s AMM amendment has reached 80% validator consensus.

The vote starts the activation window for native AMM functionality.

The feature is not fully enabled until the activation conditions are completed.

Why Native AMMs Matter

An automated market maker lets users trade through liquidity pools rather than traditional order books.

That model is central to DeFi. It powers decentralized exchanges, liquidity provisioning, arbitrage, and a huge amount of on-chain market activity across other networks.

For XRPL, native AMM support could add a more direct DeFi layer to a network better known for payments and settlement.

That does not instantly turn XRPL into Ethereum. But it does expand what users and developers can do on the ledger without relying entirely on external infrastructure.

Validator Consensus Is The Key Step

XRPL amendments require validator support before activation.

The 80% threshold matters because it shows a supermajority of trusted validators supporting the change. But XRPL’s process also requires that support to hold through the activation window.

That design prevents sudden changes from going live too quickly.

It gives validators time to maintain or withdraw support, gives operators time to prepare, and gives the ecosystem a clearer path before protocol behavior changes.

So this is not a casual governance signal. It is a real protocol milestone.

DeFi On XRPL Could Look Different

A native XRPL AMM may not behave exactly like AMMs on other chains.

Every network has its own architecture, fee model, liquidity assumptions, and user base. XRPL’s strength has historically been fast settlement and payments. Adding AMM capabilities could bring more liquidity tools into that environment.

That may help developers build trading, liquidity, and payment products more directly on XRPL.

It could also give XRP holders new ways to participate in network activity, though any yield or liquidity strategy would carry risk.

Do Not Turn This Into A Price Promise

This is not an XRP price forecast.

Protocol upgrades can affect sentiment, but price depends on liquidity, market conditions, regulatory headlines, exchange flows, and broader altcoin demand. A native AMM may improve network utility, but that does not guarantee XRP moves higher.

The better story is infrastructure.

XRPL is moving toward broader DeFi functionality, and validator consensus suggests the ecosystem is aligned enough to advance the amendment process.

The Market View

The AMM amendment reaching 80% consensus gives XRPL a concrete DeFi milestone.

If support holds and the activation window completes, the ledger could gain a native liquidity layer that makes it more useful for decentralized trading and market-making.

For now, the key detail is sequence.

Consensus has been reached. The activation process has begun. The market now watches whether support holds long enough for the feature to go live.

This article draws on XRP Ledger amendment materials relating to the AMM consensus process.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Xrpl. at Xrpl